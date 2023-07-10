Pete Seary is seven months into his role as Supervisor of the Cowra Airport, Cemeteries and Saleyards and says Council is a great place to work.
Pete brings with him a wealth of experience having had a previous career of 20 years in the NSW Police Force, mostly in Sydney, which he says has equipped him with many of the skills he needs for his role.
He also has a farming background, was born and raised at Crookwell and remains connected with the land through his partner's property at Godfreys Creek and his own small farm near Crookwell.
Of his appointment with Council he describes his role as "challenging but good".
Regulatory compliance, traceability and biosecurity are the common themes across the three areas of Pete's work with Council.
"At the Airport I have regulatory responsibilities looking after the interests of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and Air Services Australia, ensuring the safety of pilots and aircraft, which in turn maintains safety for the community broadly.
"Cowra is home to one of the biggest flying schools in regional NSW with 14 full-time instructors, there are always a lot of aircraft coming and going.
"The flying school brings upwards of $3million into the Cowra community annually.
"With cemeteries I manage staff and make sure we present the best possible cemeteries at all times at Cowra, including the War Cemeteries, Morongla, Woodstock and Gooloogong.
"Council also works closely with the Japanese Government in relation to the Japanese War Cemetery.
"Cemeteries are a very important part of our community and attract a huge number of visitors each year."
The final area of his responsibility is the Cowra Saleyards where Pete says "animal welfare is paramount to our success."
"Council works to provide a safe environment at the saleyards for all users including local livestock agents and their staff, vendors, buyers and truck drivers. The saleyards are a very busy place and it's important they are safe and provide a healthy environment." Pete said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.