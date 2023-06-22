Increased numbers ease stock market

There were no sales on the Monday of the long weekend and consequently numbers have increased into local saleyards over the past week.
Cowra stock and station agent, Craige Oliver, said with the increasing lamb numbers there had been a consequent easing in the market of between $5 - $10 per head.
With greater numbers of stock coming into saleyards abattoirs are also running out of kill space.
"With most abattoirs there is a three week booking period to have livestock over the hook."
"One major abattoir at Junee has also been out for a two week period for maintenance and this has further impacted the situation," Craige said.
It is now back in operation.
On a brighter note he said the market for mutton is running at $3 - $4 per kilo which is not too bad in comparison to movements in the lamb market.
The cattle market has remained stable with no increases.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
