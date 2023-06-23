Log Cabin rocks for the 70s

There were 10 major sponsors for the night; Delta AgriBusiness, AEH, Moxey Farms, AFMH, Woorilla Pastoral, Oak Hospitality, New Holland, Lawrence's IGA, Bowds Bricklaying, and JJ Dresser and Co. There was also five minor sponsors that helped make the night; Signs R Us, Paper Daisy Florist, Frazers and Ink, Hutcheon and Pearce, and Lachlan Engineering.