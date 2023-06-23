Log Cabin rocks for the 70s

Every year, the Esky Ball is held in the Gooloogong Hall, and this year was no exception.
On Saturday, June 17, more than 300 guests gathered in the historic Log Cabin with attendees dressed in 70s disco attire.
Transportation had been arranged for people from Cowra and the surrounding area to attend the log cabin event.
Doors opened at 6 pm, and with such a large audience, the queue to get in was long.
The Esky Ball has been held annually for the past 20 years, with the same group hosting it for the past 13 years.
"It has always been about raising funds for the community and the Gooloogong Hall," organising committee member Claire Duff said.
This year, the committee raised more than $15,000 through ticket sales, donations, and sponsorships.
There were 10 major sponsors for the night; Delta AgriBusiness, AEH, Moxey Farms, AFMH, Woorilla Pastoral, Oak Hospitality, New Holland, Lawrence's IGA, Bowds Bricklaying, and JJ Dresser and Co. There was also five minor sponsors that helped make the night; Signs R Us, Paper Daisy Florist, Frazers and Ink, Hutcheon and Pearce, and Lachlan Engineering.
Within two minutes of going on sale, the tickets were sold out, with 330 tickets sold and every table on the night being full.
Orange musician Robbie Mortimer and his band provided the entertainment and were an absolute hit.
"It's such a fun night to bring the community together," Ms Duff said.
"It's always a good crowd."
This year, money raised was used to purchase a professional floor cleaner from Lachlan Engineering to clean the hall's hard wood floors thoroughly after each function.
