Landcare's helping hands assist flood ravaged farmers

Volunteers from Mid Lachlan Landcare have helped restore sections of a Eugowra property that was inundated by last November's devastating flood that caused substantial damage to the township and rural area.
The grazier running the Eugowra property, whose home was flooded and whose fences were washed away, has said she is grateful for the assistance she recently received from Landcare.
We were invited to inspect this property and noticed many of its big old shade trees had their soil washed away, roots were exposed, and it was likely these trees could become increasingly unstable and possibly die,' said Tracee Burke, coordinator from Mid Lachlan Landcare.
'We looked at ways we could support this farmer.
"We knew the property was regularly visited by superb parrots (a threatened species) and that through the Saving Our Superb Parrot program we could source a steel mesh roll and 12 paddock trees to provide connectivity across the property.
"Last week Landcare volunteers planted out the trees and constructed the stock proof cages despite howling wind and rain. In addition, the volunteers planted 80 trees and shrubs in a fenced-out gully on the property.
"That funding came from the Central Tablelands Local Land Services 'Driving Corridor Connectivity' project," Tracee said.
Mid Lachlan Landcare is always happy to connect tree planting volunteers with projects.
If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Mid Lachlan Landcare at: midlachlanlandcare@gmail.com
Your assistance is always welcome.
