Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Landcare's helping hands assist flood ravaged farmers

By Tracee Burke, Local Landcare Coordinator
June 24 2023 - 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Volunteers from Mid Lachlan Landcare have helped restore sections of a Eugowra property that was inundated by last November's devastating flood that caused substantial damage to the township and rural area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.