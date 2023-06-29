Celebrating our Elders in NAIDOC Week

This year's theme for the national NAIDOC week is 'For Our Elders'.
Across every generation, Elders have played, and continue to play, an important role and hold a prominent place in communities and families.
The celebrations begin on July 2, continuing to July 9.
Yalbilinga Boori Day Care Centre are always gracious hosts to an elaborate NAIDOC Week celebration; this year, they are conducting an open day on July 6 at the centre, beginning at 10am and ending at 2pm.
Local Aboriginal dancers and music, a free BBQ and breakfast and lunch, art and craft activities, and face painting are among the events planned for the day.
NAIDOC merchandise will also be available.
Yalbilinga will also conduct a 'Language with Aunty Beatrice' event during the week, as well as a flag raising and smoking ceremony on July 4 at 11am, including activities with Aunty Isabel and Aunty Beatrice.
On Monday, July 3, the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre has organised a street march on Kendal Street and flag raising ceremony.
Activities will start at 11am with the street march from Squire Park to River Park, followed by a family fun day at the Cowra Police Citizens Youth Club on the Young Road.
Organisers are inviting local services to participate with stalls and activities.
Stalls already booked include Sureway, Mission Australia, Headspace and presenters of cultural workshops.
Stallholders are advised to book early as there is limited indoor space, when indoor spaces are allocated there will be outdoor spaces available.
Community Engagement Officer with the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre, Jess McLeish, said organisers are gearing up for quite a big event this year.
For more information please contact Jess or Marion at the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre on 63401100 or 0437 752 024.
Due to school holidays, Cowra Public School will be holding their celebrations for NAIDOC week from June 26 until June 30 hosting a variety of events throughout the week.
