Battle of the birds with Cowra off to Forbes

Cowra Magpies mentor Will Ingram will be looking for 80 minutes of football from his side when the Magpies travel away this Sunday to take on Group 11 side Forbes Magpies.
After leading Bathurst St Pats 16-0 at Sid Kallas Oval last Sunday the Magpies capitulated in the second half to go down 34-16, something Ingram doesn't want to see a repeat of this Sunday.
"We started out good and then things started going against us and we couldn't pull it back," Ingram said.
"We couldn't turn the tide and get back in the game.
"It was just communication at times, a bit of panic and not making the right decisions.
"We knew what was working in the first half but couldn't put it in to practice in the second," Ingram said.
Stop and start football hasn't helped the Magpies either with the side having a week on and a week off over the past month with byes and games postponed.
Last Sunday's St Pats game was called off earlier in the season.
Looking ahead Cowra's task hasn't been made any easier this weekend with the side losing starting hooker Jake Slattery who has suffered a knee injury side lining him for an unknown period of time.
"We're going to have to be really on our game," Ingram said of this Sunday's match.
"We beat Parkes at the start of the year but Forbes drew with them on the long-weekend, so even though they are low on the Group 11 side of the ladder we're really going to have to be on our game.
"Jake's a big loss with his defence and the way he has been playing of late, especially running into the back end of the season.
"We've just got to get our mindset back on playing consistent grinding football and not getting over confident when things are going right.
"That was a big part of what happened on the weekend, we just got over confident and they lulled us in to a trap," Ingram said.
In Woodbridge Cup the Canowindra Tigers and Orange United went blow for blow at Orange's Wade Park last weekend and despite a gallant effort, lead from the front by Lewis Dwyer, fell just short of the win.
With scores locked at numerous times during the game United sealed a 24-18 win in the dying minutes.
First points of the match were posted by United centre Tyrone Ahsee who beat the outside Tigers defence to open the scoring next to the posts seven minutes into the game.
The Tigers responded shortly after for their first points, capitalising when United lost the ball midfield.
For the remainder of the game the sides traded blows, the lead changing several times as each side posted four pointers before United sealed the win with a late try taking out the game 24-18.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
