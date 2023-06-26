Cowra Guardian
Arts OutWest gathering

June 26 2023 - 3:01pm
Arts OutWests While the World Waits exhibition is on now at Cowra Regional Art Gallery. Pictured are artists Helen Carpenter, Jane Tonks, Shani Nottingham, curator Steven Cavanagh and musician Nerida Cuddy.
Arts OutWests While the World Waits exhibition is on now at Cowra Regional Art Gallery. Pictured are artists Helen Carpenter, Jane Tonks, Shani Nottingham, curator Steven Cavanagh and musician Nerida Cuddy.

Arts OutWest invites the Cowra community to a day of networking, hearing local arts stories and catching up with Arts OutWest at an annual general meeting that is anything but boring on Sunday, June 25 in Cowra.

