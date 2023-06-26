Arts OutWest gathering

Arts OutWest invites the Cowra community to a day of networking, hearing local arts stories and catching up with Arts OutWest at an annual general meeting that is anything but boring on Sunday, June 25 in Cowra.
"No one likes a boring meeting so we make our annual gatherings fun," said Arts OutWest's executive director Kylie Shead.
"It's always a great day of networking with creatives, connecting with the Arts OutWest team, entertainment and learning more about the arts life of a focus town - and this year it's Cowra. We also throw in a free lunch."
Arts OutWest is the regional arts development organisation for the NSW Central West, servicing 12 local government areas with arts and cultural support, advice, promotions, advocacy, projects and activities.
The day starts at 11am outside Cowra Civic Centre when Sydney Youth Orchestra and Cowra Vocal Ensemble perform works including the World Premiere performance of 'World Peace Suite' by Nicholas Gentile.
Following this is an exhibition talk with artists and musicians involved in Arts OutWest's While the World Waits exhibition currently showing at Cowra Regional Art Gallery.
After lunch is 'Cowra Show and Tell' with various arts people from the Cowra area giving quick fire three-minute talks, with pictures, about their activities.
"We're very lucky that this year our event coincides with a public performance by Sydney Youth Orchestra and Cowra Vocal Ensemble plus our own While the World Waits exhibition at Cowra Regional Art Gallery," Ms Shead said.
The event is free. RSVP for catering via Eventbrite
