Ballet students off to the US

Cowra Ballet School has huge ambitions for 2024.
Students from the school perform overseas every two to three years with 2024 marking their next trip.
No stranger to America students from the school completed their first trip in 2016 where they shared the stage with Ellenbrook Ballet Academy.
Their 2024 trip to California will coincide with Australia's school holidays with the Cowra dance students performing at Disney and doing workshops with the cast at both Disney and Playground, a Los Angeles dance facility.
The school also toured in 2019 before COVID.
They'll be back in April 2024, with additional dancers and teachers joining them.
"This is the largest group of dancers we've ever taken overseas, with about five of them having come on previous trips," said Hayley Barker, owner of Cowra Ballet School.
"I am proud to offer this opportunity for the third time since 2016, especially with our setbacks due to COVID."
The dancers include; Natasha Smaluck, Millie Hampton, Allie Melhuish, Addison Skinner, Alli-Rose Cranney, Kayli Hurst, Charlize Skelton, Jojo Giallourakis, Eliza Beck, Matilda Foster, Elias Richens, Amarlee Ford, Darci Ford, Maylana Kirwan, Mason Kirwan, Chelsea Munn, Sophia Strange, Mia Robbins, Charlee Pollard, Mia Thompson, and Jemma Pokoney.
Cowra Ballet School is raising funds for their vacation through toy raffles, BBQs at the Cowra Golf Club, and meat raffles at the Cowra Bowling Club, among other things.
The school is also appealing for any amount of sponsorship to assist cover the costs of uniforms, costumes, and rehearsals.
"It's an amazing opportunity for our rural dancers to represent their town and country on an international stage," Hayley said.
"We owe it to Ros and her team at Dance Around the World for organising such a wonderful, personalised tour for us."
Dance teacher, Michelle Hartwig, speaks with enthusiasm about the upcoming trip.
"I'm nervous about going overseas for the first time, but I'm looking forward to seeing the dancers display their skills, enthusiasm and love for dance and creative arts on such a big stage," Michelle said.
