Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Ballet students off to the US

By Cara Kemp
July 13 2023 - 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra Ballet's School's first trip to America in 2016, featuring previous students; Brigette Healy, Zoe O'Connor-Stedman, Imajen Peihopa, Grace Gallagher, Ashleigh Saunders, and Thalia Nelligan.
Cowra Ballet's School's first trip to America in 2016, featuring previous students; Brigette Healy, Zoe O'Connor-Stedman, Imajen Peihopa, Grace Gallagher, Ashleigh Saunders, and Thalia Nelligan.

Cowra Ballet School has huge ambitions for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.