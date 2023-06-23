Superb Jewellery now sells trophies

Cowra's Superb Jewellery, who is currently known for their quality Jewellery and professional services and advice by their qualified staff, has recently expanded and is now offering engraving and trophies as well as their current lines of jewellery, providing a much needed service in Cowra and surrounding areas for sporting clubs, cultural organisations and schools.
Superb Jewellerys owners, Tegan & Andrew Kershaw are excited to add a new addition to their business, while still continuing to offer their current instore jewellery services which are done by Andrew who is a qualified Jeweller, such as Custom handmade jewellery, remodelling, ring resizing, necklace and bracelet repairs, diamond and gemstone replacements, rhodium plating, watch batteries and much more.
We are very happy that we can now offer an additional service for our customers of laser engraving, and a whole new range of products such as trophies, awards, plaques & gifts which can be personalised to suit the occasion.
This will allow their customers to personalise their jewellery as well, a large range of engravable jewellery will be available in store soon, keep an eye out on their social media pages for any updates and news.
Drop into their store in Kendal St location for any information or contact them: via telephone 6342 2211 email sales@superbjewellery.com.au
www.superbjewellery.com.au or on their social media pages
