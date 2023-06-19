Cowra Guardian
Tazzas Glass opens in Lynch Street

By Cara Kemp
Updated June 19 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 10:21am
Brett Tarrant, a local resident, has recently opened Tazzas Glass in Lynch Street in Cowra, giving the community access to a broader market in the glazing industry.

