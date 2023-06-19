Tazzas Glass opens in Lynch Street

Brett Tarrant, a local resident, has recently opened Tazzas Glass in Lynch Street in Cowra, giving the community access to a broader market in the glazing industry.
After completing an apprenticeship with Cowra Glass and working there for nearly seven years, Brett decided to branch out on his own and has launched Tazzas Glass.
Brett said he and his partner Tameka Riley are happy to offer their services to the Cowra community.
Services and products available at Tazzas Glass include shower screens, mirrors, windows, re-glazes, and repairs, among other things, as can be seen on Tazzas Glass's Facebook page.
Tazzas Glass can be reached via email, phone call, or a message on their Facebook account.
They're located at 6 Lynch Street, you can call them on 6342 8406 or email them at tazzasglass@gmail.com.au
Their hours of operation are 7 30am to 4 30pm Monday through Thursday, and 7 30am to 1 30pm on Fridays.
Brett is not just restricting himself to Cowra customers. He's willing to travel as far as Young and Blayney, and of course, to Canowindra and Cudal to complete a job.
They're a family-oriented business, with Brett's father currently assisting him and, Tameka working behind the scenes in the office.
Give them a call today, and don't forget to congratulate them on the arrival of their new baby boy.
