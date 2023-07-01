Bringing home the magic of reading at the Cowra Library

Putting a book in a child's hand opens a whole new world to them.
Developing a relationship with the Cowra Library is helping Cowra parents to provide their children with access to the joy of reading.
The library holds regular reading sessions for parents and their children.
During school terms the library, in Darling Street, opposite the Cowra Shire Council Chambers and Cowra Civic Centre, holds 1,2 BOOKS which caters for babies, toddlers and children from birth to three years.
And every Thursday during school terms Storytime is held catering for children from birth to six years, and their carers.
During Storytime library staff read stories, sing songs, play games and make craft with the children.
Storytime is free and each session lasts approximately one hour between 10.30am and 11.30am.
Please arrive 10 minutes early to allow the event to run on time. The storyteller and audience are disrupted by people arriving late.
Please bring your enthusiasm, but leave your mobile phone in your bag/pocket, turned off or down.
If you register your child for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library you will see your them with their own library of books by the time they turn five years of age.
As part of Dolly's Imagination Library Cowra children born from January 1, 2022 are eligible for a free book, posted to their house every month, until they turn five.
While it was only launched in Cowra in 2022 Dolly Parton's Imagination Library began In 2013, a joint effort with United Way which partnered with the NSW Government's Brighter Beginnings program to bring the library into centres like Cowra.
Brighter Beginnings is a NSW Government initiative to give children the best start in life. Focussed on the first 2000 days of a child's life, Brighter Beginnings aims to provide families with information, universal services, and targeted support for those who need it most.
Initiated by Dolly herself, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has already seen more than 160 million books delivered to children in the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.
It is designed to connect parents and children through a love of reading an has a proven track record of improving literacy rates and launching children on a lifelong journey of reading, learning and discovery.
How It Works
Each month, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library mails a high-quality, age-appropriate book to all registered children, addressed to them, at no cost to the child's family.
Countless parents have shared how excited their child is when their new book arrives each month.
Many groups and individuals work hard behind the scenes to make that special moment possible for each child.
The Imagination Library provides the infrastructure of the core program including managing the secure central database for the Book Order System and coordinating book selections and wholesale purchasing. It also incurs the cost of the program's administrative expenses and coordinates the monthly mailings.
Scan the QR code in the advertisement below for more details.
