Another small field at golf

Cowra Golf Club were the proud hosts for Lady Open Days over the three days from Wednesday, June 14 through to Friday, June 16 which was strongly patronised by lady golfers visiting from other clubs.
See full results from the tournament on page 20 of today's Cowra Guardian.
The usual Veterans competition and the pro comp scheduled for Thursday, June 15 had their usual hit off varied from the morning to hit off from 1.30pm to accommodate the Ladies event, with a total of only 12 male players for the afternoon event.
From the nine veterans to playing off their veteran handicaps, the prize winners are list with their stableford score and the 18 hole veterans handicap they played off were:
17 Don Rocavert (31).
16 Les Pinkerton (25).
16 Clive Wilson (23).
These prizewinners will have their handicaps reduced by three, other competitors will have their handicap increased by one.
This event was played over the 9 Holes included the nine veterans and three others, with all competitors playing off Golf Link Official Handicaps.
The prize winners are listed with their stableford points scores.
1st Mark Rush 16.
2nd Les Pinkerton 15*.
*On a count back.
These prize winners also go into the Pro Comp ball sweep, along with the Don Rocavert who also scored 15.
