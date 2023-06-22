Lock up, hide your car keys

If you live in the central west of NSW there's an increased chance of your motor vehicle being stolen according to the latest figures from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
And there's a good chance your vehicle has been taken by a young male 18 years of age or younger.
The latest statistics, released last week, reveal motor vehicle thefts in the central west have increased 15.5 per cent.
The figures in Cowra are not as bleak but Inspector Adam Beard of Cowra Police said local police are "continually looking at reducing it"
"Most are just being taken for joy riding purposes," Inspector Beard said.
"The days of stealing cars and stripping them or rebirthing them is limited in our area. Most are just being taken for joyriding."
Between April 2022 and March 2023, 35 vehicles were stolen in the Cowra Shire, down from 50 during the previous 12 months.
Over the past five years 189 vehicles have been stolen in Cowra.
The central west, as a whole, paints a much bleaker picture.
From April 2018 to March 2019 there were 439 thefts, increasing to 476 in 2019/202 before falling to 386 during the pandemic in 2020/21, rising again in 2021/22 to 436 and finally to 507 in 2022/23 giving the central west the fifth highest increase in thefts throughout the state over the past five years.
"Although our numbers have dropped we're still concerned about those numbers and continually looking at reducing it," Inspector Beard said.
And, according to Inspector Beard, Cowra residents locking their vehicles is not the only answer to the problem.
"The biggest thing we've seen is break and enters to houses are occurring and the keys of vehicles have then been stolen," he said.
"It's a case of not only locking your cars but securing your premises each night and maybe putting your car keys in a not so obvious location," he said.
Inspector Beard said most vehicles stolen in Cowra are recovered.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
