Entries flow for Cowra Wine Show

Cowra Wine Show entry numbers are similar to last year, with approximately 700 entries having already been received.
Wine show judging starts on July 17, and will be held over three days on July 17, 18 and 19 with trophy judging on July 20.
The Exhibitor tasting will be held on the afternoon of Thursday, July 20.
The public tasting will be held at 6pm on Saturday, July 22 in the Cowra Heritage Show Pavilion, tickets are $60 per person and available for purchase from the Cowra Civic Centre.
The Wine Show presentation dinner will be held on Saturday, August 4.
The two week break between the public tasting and the dinner, enables delivery of 12 of the trophy medal winning wines for the dinner.
President of the Wine Show, Michael Flannery, said entries could have been better for the show.
"Our start on the Show was delayed to late April as issues with the Cowra Show Society financial situation were sorted out, and this may explain some of the reasons behind lower than expected entries," Mr Flannery said.
"We even tried an initiative to boost entries, offering as trophy prizes, two vouchers each to the value of $3,000 for a trip to Paris. One to be awarded to the Best Dry Red Table Wine and one for the Best Dry Red Table Wine, Single Vineyard of the Show. However, these incentives didn't seem to have much impact on entry numbers." Michael said.
Entries to the Cowra Wine Show have come from New South Wales, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory.
The Wine Show has engaged three judges and an associate judge coming from South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales.
"The judges and associate judge will head our four judging panels," he said.
"We are operating under a new software program called Show Runner, it does everything for us automatically, even generating electronic files for our bottle labels which have already been sent out.
"This means entries have started coming in and for the next four weeks the Wine Show Committee will be busy checking, collating and sorting them ready for judging," Michael said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.