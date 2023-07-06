A pathway to employment

Four former Cowra jobseekers are now skilled employees thanks to an innovative hospitality training program initiated between Cowra Bowling Club, JobLink Plus, Sure Way and TAFE NSW.
The two-week intensive training program was designed to prepare participants with job-ready skills to be successful in gaining employment with the Cowra Bowling Club and forge a career in the hospitality sector.
Manager of Cowra Bowling Club, Marc Eisenhauer said he was thrilled to work with TAFE NSW, Joblink Plus and Sure Way to bring about a rewarding program for the community.
"There is a real shortage of skilled hospitality workers in the region and this program has helped those who were seeking employment develop the skills to be successful in the industry," Mr Eisenhauer said.
"I'm delighted to be able to offer four local jobseekers with employment as a result of the program," Marc said.
TAFE NSW graduate, Hannah Brown said she has thoroughly enjoyed her studies and is proud to have secured employment.
"The program has provided a great opportunity for me to develop my practical skills and complete the qualifications needed to develop my career in hospitality," Ms Brown said
"I'm enjoying putting the skills I have learnt, such as coffee making to good use at the Club," she said.
