Junior soccer thanks officials

By Lisa Cartwright
June 16 2023 - 11:09am
Last weekend Cowra Vet Centre and TLE Cowra played the first game for under 10's, surrounded by fog. Sam Markcrow had an amazing game this week, managing to score 5 goals for TLE Cowra. Cowra Vet Centre was able to secure 1 goal for the game. Final score was 8-1.

