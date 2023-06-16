Junior soccer thanks officials

Last weekend Cowra Vet Centre and TLE Cowra played the first game for under 10's, surrounded by fog. Sam Markcrow had an amazing game this week, managing to score 5 goals for TLE Cowra. Cowra Vet Centre was able to secure 1 goal for the game. Final score was 8-1.
Next up for 10's was Canowindra Services Club and Tangles Hair Studio, this was an equally matched game with both teams coming away with 3 goals for the day.
Cowra Carpet Court and Morgan Insurance were lucky enough to have the sun shining for their entire game, which was a thrilling game to watch. Morgan Insurance were able to score 5 goals, Cowra Carpet Court scored 2.
In the 12's Dutch hoe Landscaping came up against Cowra Concrete Products in a close game, Aiden Gunderson doing a great job as goalie. Dutch hoe Landscaping unfortunately were beaten by 1 goal, with the whistle blowing on a score of 3-2 Cowra Concrete Products way.
The 9:50 game had Cowra Bowling Club secure a win against Lachlan Valley Building. Despite the best efforts of 'LVB' they were unable to cross the goal line with any of their attempts. Ruby Lazaski and Aiden Rayner both scoring a goal each for Cowra Bowling Club.
Z Power and Cowra Services Club played the late game for 12's this week, this was the second game for this age group that saw a team be unfortunate to not score despite playing an amazing game. Z Power received the win for this game with a score of 4-0.
Telescope Tyres and Cowra Gas Services played a great game in the 14's. They were equally scored at half time with 2 all. Telescope did their best to hold off Cowra Gas Services, but they were able to score another 2 goals later in the second half of the game brining the final total to 4-2 for Cowra Gas to celebrate the win.
Cowra Toyota were a couple of players down this week and they felt that on the field when they went up against Cowra Carpet Court. Toyota gave it their all but were unable to come away with the win with Cowra Carpet Court scoring 6 goals to nil.
Midwest Solar had a double game this week in opens, for their first game they pulled up 3 under 14's players to help fill the field in their game against Canowindra Services Club. It was a well fought game by both teams, with plenty of banter on field amongst friends, but thanks to a goal scored by one of the under 14's player - Hugh Reynolds, Midwest Solar celebrated a win of 2-1.
The second game did not see Midwest be so lucky, the 14's players had their own games to attend and this left them with only 6 players on the field against Mr Embroidery. An opens favourite, Ken Ly, not only scored his first goal of the season but was able to turn that 1 into a hat trick for Mr Embroidery with all players from both teams celebrating his success. Midwest felt the lack of players in this game, already being exhausted from playing earlier, and felt the sting of a loss. End result was 6-3 to Mr Embroidery.
We would like to take a moment to thank our game officials for refereeing each week and giving it their all. We currently have 24 referees on our roster, 9 of those joined just this year. These kids, the oldest in 18, all do a fantastic job, have been learning from and teaching one another. Without them, we would not be able to hold our weekend competitions so successfully.
Draw for June 17, 2023
8:30am
Opens: Canowindra Services Club v Mr Embroidery.
8:40am
12's: Z Power v Lachlan Valley Building.
10's: TLE Cowra v Canowindra Services Club.
8's: Morgan Insurance Maroon v Morgan Insurance Navy.
7's: Tresillian v Morgan Insurance Green.
9am: 5's & 6's Skills and Development
9:50am
Opens: Canowindra Services Club v Midwest Solar.
14's: Telescope Tyres v Cowra Toyota.
12's: Cowra Services Club v Cowra Concrete Products.
10's: Morgan Insurance v Cowra Vet Centre.
8's: Morgan Insurance Pink v Cowra Carpet Court.
7's: Thompsons Transport v Morgan Insurance Pink.
11:10am
14's: Cowra Carpet Court v Cowra Gas Services.
12's: Cowra Bowling Club v Dutch hoe Landscaping.
10's: Tangles Hair Studio v Cowra Carpet Court.
8's: Morgan Insurance Green v Morgan Insurance Blue.
7's: Morgan Insurance Blue v Morgan Insurance Navy.
