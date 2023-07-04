Fire brigade adds to their skills

Road crash rescue training has just been completed by members of the Cowra Town Fire Brigade.
Captain of Cowra Station 270 Fire and Rescue NSW, Steve Overman, said the training will add to member skills, meaning they will now be able to assist the ambulance service if there are any major road incidents in the area.
"The events (recently) with the terrible tragedy at Greta, show the importance of keeping skills up to date for first responders," he said.
The training involved a week of class room learning coupled with three days at Cowra Wreckers using different tools and equipment to cut vehicles open.
"I really want to thank Cowra Wreckers for letting us go out there and providing vehicles for training," Captain Overman said.
Steve has also been selected as the Officer in Charge of a seven member crew recruited from the Central West and Southern Highlands to compete at the Australasian Rescue Challenge 2023.
The Challenge 2023 is based in Adelaide and is the biggest rescue competition in the Southern Hemisphere. It is jointly hosted by the South Australian States Metropolitan and Country Fire Services, and State Emergency Service.
The Australasian Rescue Challenge (ARC) brings together emergency services personnel from around the region. Participants have an important role in protecting their communities through responding to a wide range of emergency incidents in their daily work.
ARC enables these dedicated personnel to demonstrate their skills, technique and knowledge through a range of rescue challenges, competing against and learning from the best.
Steve said his team will be involved in eight events made up of crash and industrial scenarios over a five day period.
"Each event is timed and we have to work together to efficiently handle the incidents.
"We will be competing against people from not only Australia but Canada, America, Taiwan and possibly Korea.
"If my team gets near to the top in competition we may get to compete internationally in Switzerland.
"While I'm at the ARC I will be attending seminars and various expos and will bring back what I learn to the crew at Cowra.
"It is really important to keep skills sharp and up to date to ensure we are responding effectively to the community."
Steve is also looking to fill multiple positions for on-call firefighters at Fire and Rescue NSW Station 270 Cowra.
"I would be happy to meet with anyone who is interested at the fire station and go through what is involved and help fill out applications.
"I am looking for seven new fire fighters who have daytime availability as these jobs are not full time but paid and involve call-outs, training and work at the station fitted in around a normal work life.
"People who might be suited include tradies and those who own their own business, or students who are leaving school. There is also an opportunity to build a career path by starting with us and applying for permeance through a different station.
"To be a fire fighter people need to have a driver's licence, have a healthy mind and body as there is a physical exam they need to pass, pass a physical aptitude test and have a clear criminal past as police checks are carried out throughout the process."
On-Call fire fighters are paid a weekly retainer and hourly rate for all time spent on duty.
On-call firefighters are trained to:
On-call firefighter information packs and be accessed at: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=11
Applications can be made at: https://jobsnsw.taleo.net/career.../rff_eoi/jobdetail.ftl...
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
