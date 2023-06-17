Cowra Probus boards the bus for Broken Hill

Early in the morning of May 22 an intrepid group of Cowra Probus Club members boarded the Countrylink bus and headed to Bathurst on the beginning of an eight day tour to the outback city of Broken Hill.
From Bathurst to Broken Hill the journey was on the 'Broken Hill Explorer'.
After many hours of looking at the everlasting plains members arrived and booked into their accommodation for the week.
The first two days of exploring were in and around the city itself with such places as the gin distillery, where everybody had a little tipple of gin with Australian additives to taste.
The tour was organised by Silver City Coach Tours with a very informative tourist guide/bus driver.
The population of the city has fallen from about 35000 in its prime to about 17000 today.
The decline has been because the ore lode has started to lessen and increased mechanization, although the guide said exploration around the district has shown there are good assays of other minerals.
The tour extended to Menindee Lakes storage and the water management schemes.
This day included a boat ride on one of the lakes with a unique method of boarding the boat.
White Cliffs was another extension where the visitors were treated to a night in the Underground Motel. There was also a visit to a working opal mine where the guide dug and unearthed a pineapple opal.
When the tour visited Silverton, which was at one time bigger than 'The Hill' but declined when the mines ran out, it was discovered that one of the touring party had lived there as a child so the tour then included where Thelma lived. The bus driver later took Thelma to the cemetery to visit her parents' grave and she discovered that she and the bus driver were second cousins.
Broken Hill has become a favourite for artists and sculptures. The attraction for them is that the atmosphere is always clear with spectacular sunsets.
We then travelled about 10km out of Broken Hill to see the sandstone sculptures at sunset. The tour went to see Pro Hart's studio and the big picture. The big picture is 12 metres high by 100 long in a circular panorama of all the features of the district.
The tour ended in Broken Hill, early in the morning, to see a last sunrise before catching the train back go Bathurst and the bus to Cowra.
At the monthly meeting of the Men's club the guest speaker was Marguerite Wamsley who spoke to the members about Cowra Community Chest.
Cowra Community Chest was established 20 years ago to address the need for financial assistance for people not able to afford medical care and where no other government or non-government agency can help.
Assistance is governed by a strict set of guidelines and is completely confidential.
Funds come solely through donations with the Chest relying on the wonderful generosity of local groups, businesses and individuals. Donation tins are also placed throughout the town.
Every cent of donated funds goes to Chest clients.
Administration costs are met from the Cowra Community Market stall rentals.
Cowra Community Chest is run entirely by volunteers.
Cowra Community Chest also networks with existing community groups and within the various health services provided throughout our district. The organisation is recognised amongst these providers and professionals as valid and trustworthy and they often refer their clients for assistance.
Cowra Community Chest has assisted more than 350 families with costs of specialist fees and treatment, Medicare gap payments, transport costs, accommodation, medications, medical aids and equipment, dental work, prostheses and more. Two wheel-chair modified vehicles have also been purchased and provided to families on a lease basis.
No referral is necessary. The office is at Shop 3, Centre Arcade in Kendal Street.
A presentation was made to Marguerite by president Richard Oliver.
Cowra Men's Probus was sponsored by Rotary in 1983 by Garry Finlay, Martin Morris and Neville Armstrong. This year is the 40th Anniversary for the Club and Allan Vorias showed the members the plaque sent by Probus Head Office.
