Cowra Probus boards the bus for Broken Hill

By Mike Bonnor
June 17 2023 - 1:31pm
Early in the morning of May 22 an intrepid group of Cowra Probus Club members boarded the Countrylink bus and headed to Bathurst on the beginning of an eight day tour to the outback city of Broken Hill.

