Twilight Markets
June 16
Craft and foodie market featuring producers held every third Friday of the month, weather permitting. Come along to the 'The Palms' in the centre of Canowindra and shop for local produce, hunt for gifts, taste local wines and grab a bite to eat.
Meet Local Author Harold Treasure
June 16
Join us at Cowra Library when local author and farmer Harold Treasure launches his book King's Spur on Friday 16 June at 10.30am.
Frost and Fire
Saturday, June 17
As temps reach frosty lows, warm up and chill out lakeside In Forbes with us next to toasty fire buckets, and indulge in some hearty food and boutique brews, while enjoying the sounds of Australian renowned musicians, local talent, memorable live entertainment and Wiradjuri cultural performances. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Cowra Railway Station Open Day
June 25
Join them at The Cowra Railway Station as they host their monthly Open Day, on the last Sunday of each month from 9am - 3pm. The station is currently leased by the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club, and will have most rooms open for inspection as well as an antique vehicle display. Wander through and discover Cowra's rail history!
Comedy Festival Roadshow
Sunday, June 25
Australia's biggest comedy festival will be at the Cowra Civic Centre from 6pm on June 25, book now for a much needed comedy fix at cowraciviccentre.com.
Twelve Hour dance
June 25
The New Vogue and Social Dance Group presents the Twelve-Hour Dance at Canowindra Services Club stating at 10am. Featuring a special dance demonstration by dancers and choreographers, Andrea and John Barwick. 10am-4pm Music by Barry Whitty. 4pm - 10pm Music by Phil Redenbach. MC will be Doug Moorby.
Woodstock Hotel Camp Oven Cookoff
July 1
Register with Woodstock Hotel on 02 6345 0262 to enter the Camp Oven Cook Off for 2023. Cooking starts at 12pm and must be ready for judging by 5pm. If you would like to come along and taste all the goods cooked, $15.00/Adult & $10.00/Child will be all it costs. All money raised will go to Ronald Mcdonald House.
Skateboard Workshop
July 3
Come along to Manildra Skatepark to attend a free learn-to-skate workshop thanks to Cabonne Council and NSW Youth Week. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
