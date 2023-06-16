Cowra's Tee-Rex and Baby Rex to make one final stand

Cowra's 'Tee Rex' and 'Baby Rex' are coming out of extinction for one last walk along Macassar Street on Saturday, June 17.
The costume pair became popular during the COVID-19 lockdowns bringing joy to many people as they strolled the streets with Tee Rex even turning out for a COVID-19 vaccination at one of Cowra's chemists.
The now famous duo were the brainchild of local resident Steffy Bray, who saw the need lift the mood and brighten the days of children during the lockdown period.
"The first time I did it I felt like an idiot, but people responded having a laugh and I often got toots from passing motorists," Steffy told the Cowra Guardian this week.
The first time I did it I felt like an idiot- Tee Rex
"I even took my baby walking in the pram while in costume," she said.
Since lockdowns were lifted and life has returned to normal, Tee Rex and Baby Rex have only been out a couple of times to raise funds for Eugowra flood victims and isolated families.
The last run down Macassar Street will take place 3 - 4pm and Steffy plans to hand out lollies to the kids.
Steffy and her family moved to Cowra from Brisbane five years ago and will be leaving at the end of the month for a new home in Wodonga, where Steffy will study nursing.
"Cowra has been an amazing town and St Raphael's is a great school." She said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.