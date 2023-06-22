Cowra Guardian
Man fined in his absence for custody of a knife

Updated June 23 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 8:12am
A Cowra man was convicted and fined in his absence for custody of a knife in a public place and possessing a prohibited drug when his matters came before Cowra Local Court on June 7.

