Man fined in his absence for custody of a knife

A Cowra man was convicted and fined in his absence for custody of a knife in a public place and possessing a prohibited drug when his matters came before Cowra Local Court on June 7.
Troy Michael Kennewell, 24, of Wellington Street was convicted and fined $300 on each charge.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 1:10am on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 police observed Kenewell in a vehicle driving west along the Mid Western Highway.
Police activated their lights, stopping the vehicle a short time later.
Kennewell was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Police informed the occupants they intended to search the car as they suspected the occupants of possessing drugs.
Prior to being searched Kennewell told the police he had a pocket knife in his possession.
When searching him, police found a 10cm folding knife in his pocket along with a small ziplock bag containing a white crystal substance.
In relation to the knife, Kennewell told police he was a criminal, had been to jail and maybe he had enemies. He further stated it was for his protection.
In relation to the substance in the bag, Kennewell told police it was salt mixed with a few other things. Upon further questioning Kennewell said the substance was sugar.
Police weighed the bag and contents which amounted to 0.9g, with police alleging it contained methylamphetamine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.