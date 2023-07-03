Corrections order for multiple offences including shoplifting from Bunnings

A Cowra man has faced Cowra Local Court on June 7 to answer a charge of shoplifting and entering enclosed lands without lawful excuse.
Timothy Albert Amos, 42 of Nelson Street plead guilty to both charges and was sentenced to a community corrections order for 12 months on each charge.
In sentencing, Magistrate Don McLennan told Amos there are always consequences to actions, with companies putting up prices to cover their losses.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 12:27pm on Saturday, April 15, 2023 Amos went into Cowra Bunnings and picked up a rechargeable torch from one of the aisles.
Police said when Amos went into one of the other aisles, Amos was observed by a witness and was seen on CCTV footage putting the torch behind his back and inside his clothing.
Amos, police said, then walked around the store for a short while before leaving.
The police arrived at the store around 3:30pm on April 15 to look at the CCTV footage before going to Amos' address around 4:50pm where they spoke with him about the offence.
Police said Amos admitted to stealing the item and said he was sorry for stealing it.
He returned the stolen item to police upon request.
At the time of the offence, Amos was banned from entering Bunnings' stores.
