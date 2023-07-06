Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

History making move from Jamiesons to Jeffs

July 6 2023 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After careful consideration and with the blessing for the Jamieson family the time has come for the renaming of what has been an iconic business for many years in and around Cowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.