History making move from Jamiesons to Jeffs

After careful consideration and with the blessing for the Jamieson family the time has come for the renaming of what has been an iconic business for many years in and around Cowra.
Jamiesons Joinery and Building Centre will now be operating as Jeffs Joinery and Building Centre.
Col and Janellle Jeffs purchased the business from the Jamiesons family in December, 1988.
With expansion over the years the business structure has changed and now operate as two major services.
The first is the joinery and manufacturing side that provides cabinet making services from manufacturing kitchens through to wardrobes and laundry cabinetry, timber windows, timber screen doors, and more.
The second side is the building centre and timber yard, which provides retail and trade sales in products such as timber, building supplies, tiles, hardware, plumbing and bathroom-ware, along with a full fit out showroom for bathrooms and kitchens.
"Seeing such a successful business grow from the hard work that my parents put in, drives me to continue their legacy and continue to grow the business and provide to locals and surrounding areas as we have done for many years," Troy said.
Col and Janelle Jeffs have shaped the business, growing it from five staff in 1988 to 14 today and felt now was the time for a change in branding.
"Now is the time for the next generation," Col said. "And the Jamieson family were supportive".
"With the hard work we've put in, from where we started to where we are today, there's been a fair expansion of the business.
"It's nice to see a new generation and under the Jeffs banner there's the added incentive to drive the business.
"We've been privileged to operate under the Jamieson name for 35 years and with Troy taking over operations of the business it was not time for change," Col said.
Not that Col and Janelle are going anywhere.
"We'll be here for a few years yet," Col said.
Like many prominent businesses in regional areas, a strong family team certainly helps build success, however Troy said they couldn't do it alone.
"We have 14 staff and my family have always said, and I would agree, good staff makes a good business," he said.
"Having staff that are committed, honest and loyal are important attributes to making a business work. "
"This in turn flows over to how our customers are treated. One must believe in the product you are offering your customers, standby your decisions and be fair and honest with your customers.
"You also need to have the drive and commitment to succeed which in turn enables the business to grow and prosper."
And when it comes to personal service the Jeffs says it is what has stood them apart from others in their field.
"We strive to achieve the best personal customer service and advice to our customers, whether it be trade enquiries, handymen or the home renovator," Troy said.
"We rate ourselves as more personal," Col added.
"We're a one stop shop in knowledge no matter what you're building.
"We pride ourselves in the longevity of our staff.
"We're also a little bit unique because we have the diversity of being able to cut a bit of board for you to selling you a vanity, the cross section of the business means the customer benefits.
"We can cut you a bit of timber to size, make you a kitchen, make you a new door, or sell you a full bathroom and tiles or the roof for your house.
"The diversity is something the town needs. We find we can cater for all budgets," Col said.
And Troy agrees: "We will always be upfront with pricing and advice and encourage people to reach out with any queries they may have".
Jeffs Joinery and Building Centre is the only combined joinery/timber yard/building supply business in the Central West.
"We really are a one-stop building shop, Troy said."
Cowra's tradies too have been front and centre with Col and now Troy both proud of the connection they have with the town's tradies.
"If you're planning a new home your builder can suggest you call in to see us as we offer a free consultancy service where our experienced staff, in conjunction with your builder, can go through your plans and show you all the options from toilets, kitchens, timber skirtings, floors, latches, the whole thing."
"So when the job's done the new home owner gets exactly what they want."
And its not just the customer and tradie who walks through the door at Jeffs who have benefitted from the family's generosity over the past three decades.
The business has provided support through sponsorship and donations to local sporting groups, schools, the arts and a variety of charities.
Troy said the more local support they received, enabled their business to better support the community, employ more local people and further the growth of the business.
"We encourage people to shop locally by offering competitive pricing, personal service and after sales service," he said.
"Consumers can view our business and products by searching our website, Facebook and Instagram, and through our team being available remotely we can provide information online."
And as for the future?
"We want to carry on what has been established and created, going forward expanding in to different areas," Troy said.
The original joinery business was started by Bill Jamieson and traded as W R Jamieson.
In the 1940s, Bill was employed as an apprentice carpenter and joiner with H S Francis & Co, which was located in Vaux Street, the site of today's business.
In 1945 after World War II, Bill went out on his own operating a joinery from a shed at the back of the family home in Neila Lane.
In 1949 Bill Jamieson moved to set up business in Railway Lane where it operated as a timber yard and joinery works. It was here that the business name changed to Jamieson and Son when more of the family joined the business.
Bill retired in 1984 and the business continued on under the ownership of Bill's son John, his wife Gwen and son Stephen.
A tragic plane crash in 1988 which took the lives of Stephen and John's apprentice, resulted in John making the difficult decision to sell or close the business.
Col and Jannelle Jeffs took the giant step of buying the business with the official changeover taking place in December 1988.
At this time the business was primarily a joinery but they also sold timber and hardware. Under the guidance and help from John the business grew rapidly, warranting a need for larger premises and was relocated.
In 1994 Col and Jannelle purchased Henry H S Francis Building Supplies (which had begun as a sawmill in the mid 1850s), and Jamiesons Joinery was on the move again to Vaux Street.
Henry H S Francis did not cease to exist, with Col and Jannelle simply absorbing the business into the renamed Jamiesons Joinery & Building Centre.
Over the years Col and Jannelle attributed the success of their business to hard work, long hours, the overwhelming support of friends, family and the Cowra community and of course the staff who have helped shape the business.
