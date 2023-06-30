Verbal argument ends with malicious damage charge

A woman has been fined for the offence of destroy/damage property after coming before Cowra Local Court on June 7 to answer the charge.
Belinda Twaddell, 40, of Ford Street, Ganmain, NSW plead guilty to malicious damage and was fined $150.
Twaddell's solicitor, Clive Hill told the court his client went to the location where the offence occurred to retrieve her phone.
He said while at the location, there was an argument and when Twaddell was leaving she was shoulder barged which angered her.
Mr Hill told the court Twaddell then threw a jar at a window of the house.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan said Twaddell's offence was not on the high range of the scale and noted no compensation was being sought.
According to police documents tendered in court, at the time of the offence Twadell was residing with the victim at an address in Cowra.
About 7am on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Twaddell and the victim became involved in a verbal argument.
Some time during the argument Twaddell threw an object at the rear kitchen window causing it to smash.
Police arrived at around 8:30am and spoke with the victim and Twaddell.
During the conversation Twaddell told police she smashed the window and when cautioned by police made further admissions to damaging the window. She was then placed under arrest.
