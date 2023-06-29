Woman faces court for shoplifting, placed on 12 month order

A Cowra woman has been placed on a community corrections order for shoplifting after coming before Cowra Local Court on June 7 to answer the charge.
Shantell Ruth Josephine Tompkins, 34, of Back Street Cowra plead guilty to the offence and was placed on the order for 12 months.
Her solicitor, Ms Chui, told the court her client was intoxicated at the time of the offence but admitted this was no excuse for her actions.
Ms Chui argued Tompkins' offences were on the lower end of the scale of seriousness.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan said while he understood where Tompkins was coming from in terms of fairness, this was no excuse for her actions.
Mr McLennan said shoplifting has a negative impact on everyone and also contributes to price rises.
According to police documents tendered in court about 4pm on Wednesday, June 25, 2023 Tompkins and a co-accused went into Woolworths Cowra and began walking around the store with a trolley, putting items in it.
Police said around 4:20pm Tompkins and a co-accused stopped in the cleaning aisle and placed several items from the trolley into their bags before leaving the store.
Five minutes later they both came back and placed items from the trolley and off the shelves into their bags.
Police said at 4:40pm the two were in the self-service checkout area, with the co-accused helping a witness pack their bags.
At some point the co-accused left the store with some items without scanning them before again returning.
The co-accused then continued helping the witness pack their trolley, however the co-accused packed some items, which were not scanned, into the trolley.
Police said Tompkins then got into a verbal argument with staff after refusing to show the contents of her handbag.
Meanwhile the witness finished purchasing their goods and left, with Tomkins and the co-accused also leaving.
About 5pm the police arrived at the store and watched CCTV footage of the offences.
According to police documents, around 3:15pm on Thursday, February 23, 2023 police spoke with the co-accused who admitted to being at the store, but denied stealing anything.
About 12:05pm, February 28 the police spoke with Tompkins who also admitted to being at the store but stated she could not remember any specific details as she was drunk at the time.
