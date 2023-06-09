Minister says Cowra's hospital re-development will go ahead

The NSW Government is committed to the redevelopment of the Cowra Hospital and having it operational in 2025.
Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, in a statement released on Thursday, June 8 moved to allay any community concerns the project would not go ahead.
"The NSW Labor Government is committed to the redevelopment of Cowra Hospital, which will be operational in 2025," Mr Park said.
"As Minister for Regional Health, I am committed to making sure people living in rural and regional communities get the health services they deserve and expect."
"I believe everyone has a right to high-quality healthcare, no matter where they live in NSW." He said.
According to a statement from NSW Health, "The NSW Government is investing $110.2 million in the Cowra Hospital Redevelopment, which remains on track to deliver modern and high-quality health services close to home for the Cowra community well into the future.
"Work taking place at the rear of the Cowra Hospital is almost finished, with all enabling works to be completed by the end of June 2023.
"The main works contractor is expected to be appointed in the near future. Once appointed, the contractor will finalise the design and planning with the project team, and construction of the new hospital will begin soon after.
"The community will continue to be updated as works progress.
"The new hospital will be operational in 2025."
The new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital Redevelopment will deliver:
The Cowra community is encouraged to sign up to newsletters on the project website cowrahospitalredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au or contact the project team on hi-cowra@health.nsw.gov.au or 9978 5432 for further information.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.