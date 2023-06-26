Pub brawl ends with court appearance

A Cowra man has been urged to steer clear of pubs after a night out ended in a pub brawl.
Nicholas Wayne McAllister, 40, of Harvest Crescent plead guilty to affray when he came before Cowra Local Court on June 7 to answer the charge.
McAllister was placed on a community corrections order for 12 months.
His solicitor, Clive Hill, told the court his client had tried to walk away but was shoved and pulled into the situation unprovoked.
Mr Hill said while McAllister admitted to throwing a glass, he had suffered from several lacerations at that point and others involved in the affray had brass knuckles and other makeshift weapons.
Mr Hill told the court his client did have an opportunity to walk away but his actions had become retaliatory.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan told McAllister he was lucky he didn't get any more serious injuries from being knocked unconscious.
Magistrate McLennan said from how Mr Hill described the incident, it sounded like a "good old pub brawl", which he advised McAllister to steer clear of.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 8:44pm on March 4, 2023 McAllister and his co-accused were sitting outside of a Cowra hotel drinking when a verbal argument broke out between them and two unknown males siting nearby.
Police said a physical altercation soon broke out with McAllister throwing a glass at one of the males before picking up another glass and attempting to hit the other male over the head with it.
During the fight, McAllister and the two other males exchange multiple punches and kicks before McAllister picked up another glass and attempted to throw it at one of the unknown males.
When McAllister and the co-accused were trying to engage one of the unknown males McAllister was punched in the face and knocked out. The unknown males then left the location.
