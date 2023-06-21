Cowra Guardian
Mid range drink driving lands man in court

June 21 2023 - 10:01am
A Cowra man has been fined and disqualified from driving after he came before Cowra Local Court on June 7 to answer the charge of mid range drink driving.

Local News

