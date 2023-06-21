Mid range drink driving lands man in court

A Cowra man has been fined and disqualified from driving after he came before Cowra Local Court on June 7 to answer the charge of mid range drink driving.
Lucas Terry Mansley, 20, of River Park Road, was fined $350, disqualified from driving for three months, backdated to April 25, and was placed on a mandatory interlock order for 12 months.
Mansley's solicitor Clive Hill told the court his client had three beers on the day the offence occurred and had driven after he received a distraught phone call.
Mr Hill said Mansley's phone then went flat and he drove to a public phone box which is when he was detected by police.
In sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan told Mansley he was unable to have any alcohol and drive when on a provisional licence.
Magistrate McLennan said this condition and others are on provisional licences because these drivers need to get experience.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 8:55pm on Monday, April 24, 2023 police were patrolling Cowra when they saw Mansley driving above the speed limit along Vaux Street going east.
Police activated their lights and stopped Mansley on Brisbane Street after which he got out of the car and move to a nearby payphone in a highly emotional state.
Mansley had a short conversation on the phone before being submitted to a breath test, which provided a positive result.
He was arrested and taken back to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing which produced a result of 0.106.
In relation to his drinking, Mansley told police he had three bottles of mid strength beer at his house.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.