Corrections order, fine for stalk and intimidation charge

A former Canowindra man has been fined $200 and placed on a community corrections order for 12 months after he plead guilty to a charge of stalk/intimidate.
Scott Orchard, 43, of Carroll Street, Lucknow told Cowra Local Court he had lost it at the time of the offence.
He appeared in court on June 7 to answer the charge.
Magistrate Don McLennan told Orchard that while the offence wasn't assault, his behaviour caused fear and the nature of the conversation, while understandable, was unacceptable.
According to police documents tendered in court, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Orchard and the victim were at a residence in Moorbel where following an incident earlier in the day the victim asked him to leave the house.
Orchard refused to leave and when the victim tried to leave instead, Orchard stood between them and the front door.
The victim tried to leave through the back door, however Orchard went to the side gate to prevent them from leaving.
Police said the victim managed to make their way to their vehicle, however Orchard stood behind the car preventing them from leaving.
Orchard banged on the rear of the car continually in an attempt to get the victim out.
The victim was eventually able to leave the address and met with the police a short distance away.
When with the police, the victim received a message from Orchard.
The police went to the house to speak with Orchard but could not locate him there.
Police began searches for him, eventually finding him at the Escort Way, Boree.
On Thursday, May 18, police received a complaint from the victim who said they received further texts from Orchard blaming the victim for damage to his car and actions taken by the police on May 16.
About 3:05pm, May 21 police went to Orchard's address and arrested him. During an interview with police Orchard admitted to having a verbal argument with the victim but stated he did not remember being asked to leave.
Orchard told the police he tried to tell the victim to not leave as he was concerned about their mental health, but denies he obstructed them from leaving.
Orchard admitted to standing behind the victim's car, but claims he did it out of concern for the victim.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.