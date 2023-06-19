Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Corrections order, fine for stalk and intimidation charge

Updated June 20 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Canowindra man has been fined $200 and placed on a community corrections order for 12 months after he plead guilty to a charge of stalk/intimidate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.