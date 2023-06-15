New book launch Friday

The community has a unique opportunity to meet local author and farmer, Harold Treasure, at the Cowra Library this Friday when he officially launches his book, King's Spur.
The launch on Friday, June 16 will start at 10.30am.
King's Spur is set in the Dargo High Plains last century and is inspired by distant Treasure relatives who are part of the High Country cattleman myths and legends.
This fictional story has its roots in history, wild remote landscapes and challenges faced by the first Europeans.
The book features Emmanuel, the foreman in a gold sluice mine, whose headstrong wife Emily acquires a lease on the High Plains, against her husband's wishes.
He becomes a reluctant cattleman, struggles against nature and faces the challenges posed by another determined woman - his daughter Nell.
King's Spur will be on sale at the event for $25 and Harold will be on hand during Friday's launch to sign copies.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
