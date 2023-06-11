Rob's 'honoured and surprised' by King's Birthday award

"I'm very honoured and surprised," was the reaction of local man, Robert Millner, on finding out he has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the King's Honours list.
"You never expect these things in life and this was quite unexpected, I'm not the sort of person who strives to be recognised," he said.
Individuals are appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or to humanity at large, and Rob, as he is better known, has been recognised for his distinguished service to business, to rugby union as an administrator, and to the community through philanthropic contributions.
Rob said he knew nothing of his nomination until letters arrived from the Governor General's office advising him he had been nominated for services to business and for philanthropy.
Rob says he is proud to have been recognised for his achievements with Soul Pattinson, a family company still going strong after 120 years, with a very diverse portfolio, for his philanthropy especially to St Vincent's Hospital and his involvement in Rugby Union locally, as the Chair of Sydney Rugby Union, as a Board member of NSW Rugby Union and for involvement with Eastwood Rugby in the Schutte Shield.
Connection to Cowra remains strong for Rob, and he lives between Sydney and Cowra, as he owns several properties in the area, Highfield on the Woodstock to Canowindra Road and another irrigation property near Gooloogong.
"I try to get back to Cowra two to three times every couple of months. Some of my best mates live in Cowra."
Rob has been married to Janine for 48 years, they have three children and eight grandchildren.
"Our children all went to primary school in Cowra.
"Again, I'm very honoured by this award, it is something I never thought about," Rob said.
The full list of achievements for which Rob has been recognised are as follows:
