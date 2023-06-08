Cowra Guardian
Parkes Picnic Races known as the 'back to Parkes weekend, takes place Saturday

June 9 2023 - 9:51am
Last year's Stylish Man Baden Wakefield, Elegant Lady Ashleigh Smith, Millinery Deb Parish and Best Dressed Couple Ian and Carmel Hatherley.
The Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Picnic Races Committee is gearing up for another iconic event this Saturday, June 10 in what they hope will attract a record crowd.

