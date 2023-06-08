The Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Picnic Races Committee is gearing up for another iconic event this Saturday, June 10 in what they hope will attract a record crowd.
"One of the things we love most about the Coradgery and Diggers Picnic's is the relaxed fun day that's enjoyed by all ages and families," committee member Stafford Orange said.
"Friends, families, and past residents often meet up each year for the annual June long weekend at the Coradgery and Diggers Picnic Races. This year is no different, we guarantee a great day out."
Ticketing is available online so patrons can "skip the que" Mr Orange said, by purchasing tickets early on 123Tix.
Alternatively tickets can be purchased at the gate for $25.
Regulars to the Parkes Coradgery and Diggers Picnic Races know the Fashions on the Field competition is a highlight of the event each year.
This year is no different with loads of prizes available and the categories include:
"We would like to thank our sponsors who provide support year after year," Mr Orange said.
The Parkes Que ladies will again be providing catering and there are several bar options available.
There are also several commercial or private marquees providing food and alcohol, so gather your friends and join a group for an afternoon of fun and entertainment.
Last year Parkes band Foxy Cleopatra were huge hit with the crowd and they'll be making an appearance again to provide entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
Mr Orange and committee reports that the spectator area is in great condition for race goers and the venue is now one of the best in the Central West.
The renovated grandstand and covered bookies rink complete the excellent facilities for punters and a relaxed environment really does offer something for everyone.
The committee is inviting everyone to come and join them on Saturday.
"The committee wishes to encourage people to take advantage of being able to get their gate entry tickets online before the event, so there is no waiting," Mr Orange said.
"And you can get down to the business of having fun as soon as you arrive."
After a few days of rain, the weather is expected to clear up come Saturday with most sunny conditions and a top of 15 degrees.
Gates open at 11.30am, early bird entry is $20. Don't forget to get in early and purchase your tickets from 123Tix.
