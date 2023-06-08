Corcoran's Bulls are ready

Central West Blue Bulls coach Andrew Corcoran is adamant his side is travelling to the Regional Australia Bank NSW Country Championships in Tamworth this weekend with one aim.
"We're definitely going to win," Corcoran said.
Corcoran's Bulls have been drawn with Far North Coast and Mid North Coast in the competition's Pool B.
Central Coast, Illawarra and Central North are drawn to meet In Pool A while Pool C of the competition consists of Hunter, Western Plains and New England.
Corcoran takes over the role as head coach after being asked by Central West Rugby Union chief executive officer Jarrod Simpson if he'd be interested in the position.
"I'm not sure how my name got thrown around," Corcoran said ahead of this weekend's championships.
But he had no hesitation accepting the role.
"I didn't ask too many questions, I was pretty keen to have a crack," Corcoran said.
"It's a good honour, I must be doing something right," he said.
"I haven't won a premiership at Boorowa but we've had a good couple of years.
"Last year was pretty tough with the circumstances around the Nathan Stapleton injury," he said.
Stapleton was left a quadriplegic after suffering a spinal cord injury while playing for the Goldies last year.
Corcoran and his selectors are drawing on players from multiple tiers of the Central West Rugby competition to put together this year's Blue Bulls, something he says is made easier by him coaching in the second tier competition.
Players from Young (2), Harden (1), Cootamundra (1), Geurie (1) and Parkes (1) will join top tier players in the Bulls colours for the Tamworth tournament.
"Obviously players from Orange Emus, Bathurst and Cowra are in the squad," he said.
"I'm pretty proud of the spread (of players) I was able to capture.
"It's tough for the players (from the minor clubs). Obviously their games aren't being broadcast on Cluch TV. But I'm in my zone seeing these players play while coaching Boorowa. I can go online and see clubs like Cowra play on Cluch TV.
"If I was coaching in the top tier I'd have to rely on people telling me someone is going well."
The Bulls will need to defeat Mid North and Far North Coast in their pool games to progress to the tournament final.
"We're going to win, we have a good squad," he said.
"The boys who are in the squad again after losing in extra time last year are hungry.
"It's been great coaching, they want to win.
"The vibe that I've got from the boys is that we're going up there to win it.
"We've got some great players," Corcoran said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
