A walk in the National Park for bushwalkers

In the middle of May, 14 Bushwalkers from the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers enjoyed a number of walks within the Royal National Park, south of Bundeena.
Thanks to the guidance of Anne and Geoff, membrs appreciated coastal walks with pounding seas below, sighting the occasional breaching whale, thick forests, cascading waterfalls, and enjoyed a personal guided tour of the Illawarra Grevillia Park.
Tuesday's local walks to continue for the group, followed by coffee.
In the first instance, contact Peter (0427 300 411) if you are interested in taking part.
Walkers leave from the Cowra Visitors Centre at 9am
Future Walks
Sunday, June 11 2023. Gooloogong Markets and a local walk. Graded easy. Buy lunch at the Hotel. In the first instance, contact Terry (0415 253 129). Leave from the Cowra Visitors Centre at 9am
Sunday, June 25, 2023: Koorawatha Falls and beyond. Graded moderate. Bring lunch. Leader is Peter (0427 300 411). Leave from the Cowra Visitors Centre at 9am
Please contact the Leader to advise of attendance, and to receive any further information.
In the near future: Cherry Tree Creek, Conimbla - a walk and chance to appreciate the native fungi. In the first instance, contact Jane (0435 636 798).
Save the date: November 13 to 20, 2023. Walks around Tuross Head area. Contact Jane (0435 636 798).
Next meeting
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 will be the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers annual general meeting. Meet at the Visitors Centre for a 9am departure on a local Cowra walk then, the walkers will gather at 11am at the meeting room at Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels community centre in Vaux St.
Members have each been asked for a gold coin donation to MoW for the use of their room / toilet / electricity etc. This will be followed with lunch at the Bowling Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.