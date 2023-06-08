Cooke to seek clarification after Cowra Hospital project doubts

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has written to the NSW Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, asking for a meeting to clarify the future of the Cowra Hospital redevelopment.
Rumours have begun circulating in the community funding for the Hospital re-development is no longer available.
Steph Cooke responded this week to the Cowra Guardian's enquiries seeking clarity on the community's behalf saying, "Having fought so hard for so long for the Cowra Hospital Redevelopment, I share the community's concerns about its future under the new State Government".
"With site preparation almost complete, the Minister for Regional Health needs to provide clarity to our community about the funding for this project," Ms Cooke said
"Main works are scheduled to commence within a few months, and the community is entitled to know if construction will be delayed, slowed down or grind to a complete halt.
"I have written to the NSW Minister for Regional Health requesting a meeting to discuss this vital redevelopment.
"Quite simply, Cowra and surrounding district communities campaigned hard for a new Cowra Hospital and we expect it to be completed no later than 2025," Ms Cooke said.
Editor's Note: We won't stand for this. Cowra was promised a hospital redevelopment and the funding was set aside by the previous government. Lets send a clear message to Macquarie Street. email your letters to andrew.fisher@regionalmediacorp.com.au
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
