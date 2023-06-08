Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cooke to seek clarification after Cowra Hospital project doubts

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
June 9 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Member, Steph Cooke outside the Cowra Hospital in 2020. Ms Cooke has been a staunch advocate for the redevelopment of the Cowra Hospital and is seeking assurance from the new Labor Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, it will still go ahead.
Local Member, Steph Cooke outside the Cowra Hospital in 2020. Ms Cooke has been a staunch advocate for the redevelopment of the Cowra Hospital and is seeking assurance from the new Labor Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, it will still go ahead.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has written to the NSW Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, asking for a meeting to clarify the future of the Cowra Hospital redevelopment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Evans

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.