Five decades of service to Lions

The Cowra Lions Club has celebrated a very special achievement.
Lions Cowra member Milton Barnett was recently recognised for his five decades of service to the Lions movement.
Lions District Governor Michael Ryan visited Cowra to mark the occasion presenting Milton with a momento recognising his 50 years of membership of Australian Lions.
"A truly wonderful gift of service as a member of Lions since 1972," Cowra Lions president Graham Apthorpe said..
Mr Apthorpe described Milton is an outstanding and dedicated club member, always present and ready to give of his time and expertise.
"On behalf of all our members we extend our congratulations to him and his support team member Mary Barnett," Mr Apthorpe said.
Milton transferred to the Cowra Lions Club from Queanbeyan Club in March 2001.
During his time in Cowra he has served in a number of roles with Cowra Lions including as vice president, president, treasurer (numerous times), secretary, Youth of the Year chairman and has also served on many other committees.
He is currently, once again, treasurer of the Cowra Lions Club.
During his time in Queanbeyan he helped resurrect the Club.
Since 2001 he has served on numerous other Cowra community committees and has had many achievements including:
"Milton has been a very active member of our local community, and in particular our local Lions Club, since his arrival in Cowra," Mr Apthorpe said.
