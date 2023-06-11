The world of fungi

May, Mushrooms, Mycology, Marverlous
The end of May meant the end of Mycology May for our region.
We had a wonderful month encouraging people take a step into the wonderful world of fungi.
Locals enjoyed art exhibitions, conferences, citizen science surveys and just heading out for a walk in the bush.
Mycology May gave participants an opportunity to look at fungi in a way they never have before.
Fungi isn't just the stuff that grows between your toes!
Those mushrooms you see growing in your lawn are the fruiting bodies of fungi.
The mushrooms are part of a vast network within the soil working to improve it.
Fungi is now being used to make packaging, shoes, clothing and even paper. We already know that it is used in the process to make beer, wine, and bread.
Without fungi we would not have penicillin which has saved millions of lives since it was first discovered in 1928.
With so many applications for fungi we wonder why it is not appreciated more within our environment. Hopefully with continued events such as Mycology May many more people will grow to appreciate this incredible kingdom and what it has to offer.
One of our local survey leaders Ruth Workman believes 'There seems to be a real groundswell of interest in the forgotten kingdom of fungi.
The complex relationships in nature are so important and we understand so little. Working with fungi and not against it could really benefit us all in the future.'
Mycology May is a yearly a joint effort by Central Tablelands Local Land Services and five Landcare groups across the Central Tablelands. We can't wait to do it all again next year.
