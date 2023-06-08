Defeated with win in sight

Two second half tries from Orange Emus winger Charlie Steele-Park helped sink the Cowra Eagles hopes of victory when the two sides met in the latest round of the 2023 Blowes Cup competition in Orange on Saturday.
Cowra controlled play for most of play and lead with five minutes left on the clock only for Steele-Park to snatch victory with a late converted try.
The loss leaves the Eagles in fifth place on the Blowes Cup ladder, statistically still a chance of making this year's semi finals but the wins will have to start coming soon.
Cowra opened the scoring after Noah Ryan ran on to a good inside pass after a dominant period of play from the Cowra forwards.
His conversion saw Cowra lead 7-0.
Emus hit back three mins later finding an overlap for Sam Greatbatch to score down Cowra's right side. With the conversion attempt from the sideline waved away Cowra remained in front 7-5.
Cowra was unlucky not to extend their lead after the ball was dropped by an Eagle over the Emus line but they kept up the pressure and off the back of a lineout win Damien Michael crashed over.
The conversion was successful with Ryan slotting the goal despite the ground announcer deciding to announce the winner of the day's raffle as he ran in to take the kick.
A string of penalties then allowed Emus to dominate field position and they eventually crossed through Digby Cooper 14-10. The successful conversion narrowed the Cowra lead to 14-12.
Keeping the pressure up just before the break Archie Hall crashed over next to the posts for Emus to take the lead for the first time in the match 17-14.
Another successful conversion by Dan Jackson extended Emus lead to 19-14 as the referee blew half time.
Whatever was said at the break had an impact on the Eagles and they regained composure to wrestle back the lead 21-19, with a converted try to Fotofili Paunga after 13 minutes.
The lead was extended further after a great ball found Joe Sullivan with just one defender to beat.
Ryan's conversion gave the Eagles some breathing space at 28-19.
But Emus wouldn't go away and again found the extra man on Cowra's right hand side to narrow the margin to 28-24 with Steele-Park crossing for his first try of the match.
The successful conversion from the sideline narrowed Cowra's lead to 28-26.
When Steele-Park crossed again with just minutes left on the clock for a further converted try Cowra's efforts came to nought.
In other Blowes Cup matches last weekend competition leaders Bathurst Bulldogs 59 defeated Dubbo Kangaroos 0 and Orange City 57 defeated Forbes Platypi 17.
This weekend all sides take a break for the long weekend representative games.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
