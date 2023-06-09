Juniors celebrate with team mates and friends

Round 6 for Cowra Junior Soccer went ahead on June 3 with some beautiful sunshine and blue skies making an appearance for the day.
Under 7's and 8's could be seen and heard throughout the fields chasing the ball, scoring goals and celebrating with their team mates, friends and family.
The 8:40am Under 10's game saw Cowra Carpet Court and Cowra Vet Centre play an evenly matched game with both teams scoring three goals.
The next game saw TLE Cowra against Tangles Hair Studio.
Despite the best efforts of TLE, Tangles were able to score seven goals through the match compared to TLE's score of two.
Special mention to Burke Smith who scored four of the seven goals this week.
The final under 10's game was another equally pitted match, keeping both Morgan Insurance and Canowindra Services Club players and spectators on the edge as the final whistle signalled a nil all draw.
Under 12's Z Power and Cowra Bowling Club played the first game, with Cowra Bowling Club hitting the back of the net five times during the game and Z Power successfully scoring once.
Dutch hoe Landscaping and Cowra Services Club were up next.
Dutch hoe Landscaping were able to score two goals but it was not enough to secure the win against Cowra Services Club's four goals.
In another encounter Lachlan Valley Building versed Cowra Concrete Products.
Concrete Products had an amazing defence line which kept LVB from scoring all game.
After an exhausting match for both teams Cowra Concrete Products finished with 10 goals.
Cowra Toyota and Cowra Gas Services in Under 14's met each other on the field again, and after an eventful game Cowra Gas came away winners with a score of 10-1.
Telescope Tyres played Cowra Carpet Court.
It was a well played game with both teams showing strength in all areas.
Final score was 4-2, Telescope Tyres way.
Mr Embroidery, in the opens, had the back to back games this week.
They first versed Midwest Solar, which is always an entertaining match to watch.
Mr Embroidery won the game this week with a score of 5-4, but another special mention of the day goes to Maddi Densmore for outplaying her brother Braydan for the ball late in the second half, after a lot of effort and laughter.
Mr Embroidery then went on to play against Canowindra Services Club and were able to secure their second win of the morning in another close game, 4-3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.