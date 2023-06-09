Hyeronimus, Colby, Wilson win matchplay

Jason Hyeronimus, Ben Colby and Clive Wilson are the 2023 Club Cowra Golf Club Matchplay champions.
Hyeronimus took out the A grade title in a tight tussle between with Han Kang.
The match was very tight for the first nine holes with the lead going back and forth with very few squares.
Kang took the first hole of the matchplay before Hyeronimus recovered to take the second and then go two up after the fourth.
Hyeronimus maintained the lead for the first 18 holes with play evenly shared for most of play, Kang fighting back at one stage to be only one down..
After going through 30 holes he extended his lead to be five up, had gained a lead which he extended the next nine holes and held control to win 5 and 4.
Hyeronimus reached the final after wins over Michael Prescott and Michael Brooks.
Kang defeated Ryan Howard and club champion Peter Kirwan in the qualifying rounds.
In B grade Ben Colby and Aiden Roberts competed in what was again a very tight opening 18 holes with Colby holding a 2 up lead after 18.
From that point Colby built on that lead to go on and win 6 and 5.
Colby's qualifying wins were over John Holmes and David Kang while Roberts defeated Mick Skinner and John Jensen.
C grade saw two very experienced campaigners Clive Wilson and Dave Gouge battle it out for honours.
In another tight early battle Wilson started to build his lead through the first 18 and went on to win 6 and 5.
Wilson's early round wins were over Josh Dunk and Matt Devlin.
Gouge defeated Mark Edwards and John Herrett to qualify for Sunday's final.
In regular Saturday golf the June monthly medal in A grade was taken out by Michael Prescott.
In B grade Marty Starr was the medal winner while Josh Weston took home the C Grade medal.
This weekend the club will hold the 2 Person Ambrose Country Championships.
