McKeown wins golf's Fagan Cup

Cheryl McKeown, Prue James and Marcia Macpherson have been crowned winners of the Cowra Ladies Golf Champions in their respective divisions.
The four rounds of Cowra Ladies Golf Championships were held on May 23,24,30 and 31.
Under perfect weather conditions a competitive group of players took to the challenging fairways of the Cowra Golf Course with fast greens and new bunkers to navigate.
Thanks you to the greens staff and volunteers who continuously work to have the course in pristine condition and had it ready after the flooding which occurred late last year..
Results of the 2023 club championships.
Patricia Fagan Cup Division 1 - Scratch winner: Cheryl McKeown 365, runner up Jenny Dresser 376. Nett winner Sue Smith 310.
Marie Chapman Division 2 - Scratch winner: Prue James 419, runner up Trish Moerkerken 422. Nett winner Jo Bush 317.
Merle Hennessy Division 3 - Scratch winner: Marcia Macpherson 452, runner up Jenny Armstrong 467. Nett winner Carole Doyle 310.
Kemp Cup handicap winner - Prue James 299, donated by Marcia Ryan.
Iosbel Richards winner - Jenny Armstrong 311, donated by Jenni Fagan.
Veterans Win Evans Salver Scratch winner - Cheryl McKeown 177, donated by Margaret Flannery.
Veterans Audrey Wright Trophy handicap winner - Jo Bush 149, donated by Cowra Golf Club.
Cowra Pro Shop Trophy winners - Division 1 (0-21) Cheryl McKeown 68. Division 2 (22-30) Prue James 72. Division 3 (31-45) Jenny Armstrong 75.
Thank you to Jenny Dresser, Pip Bishop, Annette Sutherland, Carmel Mansell and Sue Smith. The ladies also wish to thank the sponsors Jenni Fagan, Picker Constructions, Carole Doyle, Professional Tom Perfect and Jamie Judd.
