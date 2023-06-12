Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

McKeown wins golf's Fagan Cup

By Carole Doyle
June 12 2023 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cheryl McKeown, Prue James and Marcia Macpherson have been crowned winners of the Cowra Ladies Golf Champions in their respective divisions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.