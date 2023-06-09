Behave or pay consequences

On the roads this weekend you had better be on your best behaviour.
As part of Operation King's Birthday 2023 Highway Patrol Officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Macquarie Sector, will be increasing patrols on our roads and townships and on the look-out for those in particular doing the wrong thing.
The state-wide operation is an annual state-wide traffic enforcement operation to be conducted from 12am Friday, June 9 2023 concluding at 11:59am on Monday, June 12 2023, with double demerits being enforced over this period.
Road safety among all road users is of significant importance over this long weekend.
Around 95 per cent of crashes in NSW are the result of behaviour - like driving too fast for the conditions, falling asleep behind the wheel or being impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.
"Officers will be conducting a large volume of traffic stops, performing either a Mobile Random Breath test and/or drug test," Sgt Jason Marks of Cowra Highway Patrol said.
"This provides an opportunity for police to speak with motorists about their driving behaviour and actions."
Sgt Marks said police will also be targeting drivers committing a range of other traffic offences, including, but not limited to; speeding, dangerous driving, mobile phone use and incorrect or no use of seat belts.
"We're appealing to motorists to drive safely on our country roads this long weekend," Sgt Marks said.
Motorists, Sgt Marks added, should "refrain from taking any drugs or alcohol if you plan to drive, don't drive dangerously and don't allow yourself to be distracted".
"Prior to travelling this long weekend, plan your trip, if travelling over long distances allow a break every two hours, and ensure you and your family arrive safely at your destination.
"Motorist's bad driving behaviours have the potential to negatively impact on other road users, friends and families.
"The consequences can be fatal," Sgt Marks warned.
Since their introduction in 1997, double demerit points have proven to be an effective deterrent to unsafe driving during busy holiday periods.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
