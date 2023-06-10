Celebrating east-west harmony at the Garden

A special exhibition commemorating 50 years since the inception of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre was opened this month as part of the garden's Koyo Matsuri Festival.
The East-West Harmony: An Australian Japanese Garden story is a project of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre board aimed at preserving, documenting and making available to a wide audience the Garden's early history.
The current exhibition comprises 17 images including concept drawings and plans by Garden Designer and Architect of the Japanese Gardens and Cultural Centre, Nakajima Takeshi, and photos documenting the first stage of construction of the Gardens and Cultural Centre, 1978-79 from the John Baillie collection.
The exhibition was officially introduced by Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre Board member, Dr Darren Mitchell, who said the Board wanted to make sure "this early story is preserved, once you get to a point of 45 to 50 years, you begin to loose the direct personal connection with that era, although there is a generation to follow of course, in us, the Board, taking forward the legacy today".
"We need to understand best what the founders were imagining and wanted to see as possible here and we can see the outcome certainly, after all these years, decades of maturing.
"This is part of the Garden wanting to make sure it can tell its own story, its our responsibility to tell that story whilst we still have some access to original documents and to people involved, so we can ensure those who were involved in the early stages are remembered appropriately," he said.
Other documents are being translated and assessed for preservation treatment, storage and possible display in the future.
When complete the archive will document Nakijima's unique design of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre by bringing together Japanese and local expertise how it harmonised Japanese garden traditions and the Australian rural setting.
The Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre was the initiative of local civic and business leaders during the 1970's to further relations between Cowra and Japan.
During the early phases of development, local man, John Baillie, was heavily involved and his son Mark Baillie and family were special guests at the exhibition opening, with many of the photographs featured having been taken by Mark when visiting the Garden with his father.
Mark told the gathering how he would often accompany his father and through his hobby of photography recorded a lot of the early history.
"I remember as a young boy, dad being involved in the development of the Garden, we used to come up on a fairly regular basis and I developed a hobby of photography at the time, I used to bring my camera up and take photos," Mark said.
"You see some of them on the walls now, thank you Darren for putting them up, displaying them in this way.
He recounted how the family had lost track of the photos, which had been kept in a yellow metal box, and only rediscovered them in the last 18 months.
This had enabled them to be, "used to tell the story of the development in the early days of the gardens, and the pathway it represents in terms of reconciliation between what were two sworn enemies 80 years ago, to increasingly close partners and having an impact above and beyond their relationship on the world around them."
In the four decades since, the Garden has become recognised as a living, tangible expression of the Australia-Japan relationship.
The East-West Harmony: An Australian Japanese Garden story exhibition opening took place with official guests representing the Garden Board, Cowra Tourism, Councillors, Council staff, Japanese community and members of the Baillie family - Mark, Robyn, Charlotte, Georgia and Olivia.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
