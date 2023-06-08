Col Ridding veterans champ

On Thursday, June 1, 2023 with the forecast of ideal weather 52 golfers took to the Cowra Golf Club course to play in the three competitions to be played.
The general playing conditions of the course were described as excellent, although the fast rolling putting greens and some holes being placed on sloping areas presented added challenges.
There were 42 veteran golfers playing in their weekly nine hole stableford competition from the tenth tee, with 27 veterans going on to complete 18 holes, as competitors in the final stroke round event of the Veterans annual championship and as entrants in the Pro Comp event.
Bruce Amos started his day well by winning the 9 hole event with 19 points, on a countback from Bob D'Elboux.
Bruce Amos continued his good form over 18 holes, to elevate his position by eight places in the second round of the veterans championship to finish as runner up champion.
The 10 prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the 9 holes, and the Veterans 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets:
19 Bruce Amos (32). 19 Bob D'Elboux (30). 18 Ross Skene (31). 17 Warwick Stubbing (23). 17 Les Pinkerton (28). 17 Warwick Spence (18). 17 Ray Kelly (19). 16 Wayne Howard (17). 16 Lester Black (24)*.
*On a count back from other players with 16 points.
VETERANS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP.
The second and final 18 hole stroke round of the Veterans annual championship was played on June 1, 2023.
Colin Ridding is congratulated on becoming the club champion for 2023 after producing a nett score, two less than par in the second round after matching par in his first round. Bruce Amos also produced an impressive score in round two, to finish as runner up to the champion.
The top 10, with net scores are listed:
Colin Ridding 71, 69. 140. Bruce Amos 76, 69. 145. Lester Black 71, 77. 148. Wayne Rodwell 69, 80. 149. Michael Hoskins 77, 74. 151. Nicky Basson 75, 76. 151. Ken Harcombe 75, 77. 152. John Jensen 75, 77. 152. John Holmes 77, 76. 153. Bob D'elboux 77, 76. 153.
PRO COMP EVENT
The Pro Comp event is open to entrants of any age, including Veterans, had a field of 43 playing off GOLFLINK HANDICAPS, is sponsored by the Club's resident Golf Professional Tom Perfect, the stroke event was played over 18 Holes
The prize winners were: 1st Bruce Amos 69 Nett Score, 2nd Colin Ridding 70, 3rd Robert Morgan 72, 4th Graeme Clements 74*.
*On a countback from other players.
These prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with the following listed players with their scores: Jeffrey Macpherson 74, Tom Perfect 74, Wayne Howard 74, Michael Hoskin 75, Clive Wilson 75, Nicky Basson 75, John Holmes 75, John Jensen 76.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by Robert Morgan 79cm. 14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by David Doran 166cm.
