Cowra Lions helps out Legacy

After a successful sausage sizzle and BBQ on Anzac Day, Cowra Lions Club members have donated $1000 to Cowra Legacy.
President of Cowra Lions Graham Apthorpe said the club is pleased to be able to support the excellent work undertaken by Cowra's Legacy group in caring for the Cowra families of those who have served in Australia's military forces.
"Over the Anzac period we were able to raise funds from our well-known Lions sausage sandwiches and supplemented these to provide $1000 to Cowra Legacy," Mr Apthorpe said.
The Lions Club regularly holds a BBQ on the first Saturday of the month, with the Anzac Day BBQ being an additional one in the month.
The decision to donate money raised on the day to an Anzac associated charity was made knowing how busy Legacy is in Cowra.
"We raise money from local people and we want to be able to demonstrate publicly that we put that money back into Cowra.
"There are still many families around Cowra that are being looked after by Legacy and still some from World War 2, some widows from World War 2 and we've got all of the conflicts since then," he said.
Cowra Lions Club meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Cowra Bowling Club, from 6pm with the meeting commencing at 7pm.
Anyone who would like to join Lions or help is welcome.
With an aim to help people in the community the club is currently contributing to a project with the diabetes nurse based at the Cowra Medical Centre, along with Council and other community groups, to have sharps bins installed around town for those who have diabetes.
