Cowra Lions helps out Legacy

June 14 2023 - 9:32am
Lions President Graham Apthorpe presenting a cheque for $1,000 to Legacy Chair Jenny Friend. Image supplied.
After a successful sausage sizzle and BBQ on Anzac Day, Cowra Lions Club members have donated $1000 to Cowra Legacy.

Local News

