Australian Theatre for Young People brings production to Cowra

The play CUSP is being brought to Cowra audiences on Wednesday, June 7 at the Cowra Civic Centre.
The performance will start at 12 noon and admission is free with the doors being thrown open to enable young people, their parents and people working in the performing arts industry the opportunity to attend.
The Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Brown's Mart in association with Artback NT from the Northern Territory is pleased to be bringing the production to town.
Communications Manager with Artback NT, Anisha Angelroth, said the idea to bring CUSP to Cowra had first been suggested by former Civic Centre Manager, John Llewellyn, when plans to tour the play were in their infancy.
"Mr Llewellyn saw an opportunity to build relationships between the production and the Cowra community, including the strong First Nations presence there."
Anisha said, "CUSP is important. It gives a voice to young people. It makes them visible in a word where they are frequently vilified and portrait in such a negative light, this play provides the other side, and reminds us of how tough it can be sometimes, and how vulnerable we are.
"We are proud to tour the 2023 season of CUSP in association with The Australian Theatre for Young People, and Brown's Mart.
"CUSP is played by an incredible cast of up-and-coming Australian actors and role models who are tackling some tough topics, such as teenage pregnancy, access to opportunities, peer pressure and love.
"The characters, Rosie, Elvis and Maddie come from Darwin and Nhulunbuy, and although CUSP tells the story of three young people from the Tope End of the Northern Territory, people from across Australia will relate to their story.
After the Cowra performance CUSP will crosses the boarder into QLD for two shows at HOTA, Home of the Arts, Surfers Paradise.
"We are excited that CUSP is coming home as part of the 2023 Darwin Festival Program in August, and we aim to finish the tour in Nhulunbuy, home of Rosie, played by Lakesha Grant." Anisha said.
CUSP is described as an "ode to young people right across Australia" and has been written by award winning playwright, Mary Anne Butler. It is directed by Fraser Corfield, who is also the CEO of ATYP.
For Corfield the power of CUSP lies in the honesty of the characters, and the very real issues they are wrestling with, allowing audiences to witness a slice of life they can all relate to, but that is not usually found in theatre.
"Elvis wants Rosie. Rosie wants to escape. Maddie doesn't know what the hell she wants, but it sure isn't this. While Rosie weighs up the needs of community with her own life dreams, Elvis juggles a life of crime with a tougher path on the straight-and-narrow, and Maddie faces life as a single parent.
"These are not the type of people who we usually see on stage", Corfield explains.
"Teenagers that are self depreciating and avoid the spotlight. Mary Anne's exquisite writing takes the complexity of their lives, mixes it with the rich landscape of the Top End and serves it to us as a work of beauty." Says Corfield.
For playwright Mary Anne Butler, CUSP "is a love letter to the people and landscape of Australia's Top End, in particular our youth, who hold the future so delicately and respectfully in their more-than-capable hands".
CUSP is being toured by Artback NT, a multi artform development and touring agency led by CEO Shay VigonaGoudge, who hopes CUSP will attract more young people to the theatre.
"We are proud to tour CUSP", says Vigona-Goudge.
"Not only is it a touching story about our brave and courageous youth here in the Northern Territory, but one which makes them really visible, and hopefully, for theatre to become visible to young people".
The cast of CUSP is Lakesha Grant, aka Kootsie Don as Rosie; Abbey Morgan as Maddie; Joshua McElroy as Elvis.
Lakesha Grant is a First Nation actress and musician. Lakesha was born and raised in Darwin Northern Territory. Due to her drive and love for the arts she moved to Sydney in 2019 to further develop and have access to more opportunities for her to be able to pursue a career in art. Lakesha graduated from Sydney Theatre School with a Diploma in Theatre and Screen Acting recently in 2021. Since then she has featured in 2 short films with AFTRS, one lead role and a feature role and more recently played Bundilla in The Resistance an ATYP production.
Abbey Morgan is a Melbourne based actor who completed the Batchelor of Arts (Acting) at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) in 2021. On graduating from WAAPA, Abbey was cast as Emma in the Stan Original Series 'Bad Behaviours', directed by Corrie Chen and produced by Amanda Higgs. Abbey performed as AMY in 'Oil' by Ella Hickson for Black Swan Theatre Company of WA alongside Hayley McElhinney in November of 2022.
Joshua McElroy is an award-nominated young actor who began his working life as a teenager with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company. Theatre highlights include Spring Awakening (Mitchell Butel, ATYP) Low Level Panic, (Justin Martin, Red Line Productions) One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest (Kim Hardwick, Sport For Jove) Oedipus Doesn't Live Here Anymore, (Fraser Corfield, ATYP) where he was nominated for a GLUG award for most Outstanding Performance By A Newcomer.
Josh also works as screen actor and writer founding MTM Productions in 2020 which has produced two indie films which he wrote and Executive Produced. Notable screen credits include BAFTA Award Nominated Series 'Frayed', Sundance selected short film 'Backpedal'.
Catch him next on Amazons first Australian feature 'Five Blind Dates' (Directed by Shawn Seet) and NCIS Sydney.
TICKETS https://artbacknt.com.au/show/cusp/
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.