Australian Theatre for Young People brings production to Cowra

Lakesha Grant is a First Nation actress and musician. Lakesha was born and raised in Darwin Northern Territory. Due to her drive and love for the arts she moved to Sydney in 2019 to further develop and have access to more opportunities for her to be able to pursue a career in art. Lakesha graduated from Sydney Theatre School with a Diploma in Theatre and Screen Acting recently in 2021. Since then she has featured in 2 short films with AFTRS, one lead role and a feature role and more recently played Bundilla in The Resistance an ATYP production.