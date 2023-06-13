Cowra Regional Art Gallery showcases visually exciting artwork

Arts OutWest has showcased some of the region's most exciting visual artists as they each respond to original music reflecting on the challenging and changing times over the past two years.
The regional tour for the While the World Waits Exhibition opened on Saturday, June 3 at Cowra Regional Art Gallery.
The exhibition was opened by Kylie Shead, Executive Director Arts OutWest.
"The events of 2020/21 were tough in the arts," exhibition curator Arts OutWest's Steven Cavanagh said.
"Lockdowns and loss of work ran right across all artforms.
"Live shows took a hammering. We wanted to help by creating opportunities for those most affected.
"Arts OutWest commissioned 15 Central West songwriters to each write a track reflecting their experiences of 2020.
"We created a compilation album of original music titled While the World Waits," Mr Cavanagh explains.
"Then we opened the conversation up to visual artists to see what they were feeling."
In 2022, artists from across the Central West were asked to use the album of music as a jumping off point and inspiration for new work. The resulting While the World Waits Exhibition is a curated exhibition of 20 selected artists, each responding to one or more tracks, title or words on the album.
The exhibition showcases work from across all mediums. You will see painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles.
Opening alongside this exhibition was Cowra artist Shani Nottingham's 'A lot of Nothings' exhibition.
A Lot of Little Nothings is a mixed-media installation that explores issues surrounding the mass waste of single-use plastic bread tags, consumption and their environmental impact.
As well as her own exhibition Shani is also one of the 20 feature artists who feature in While the world Waits.
Come back later in the month to hear more about the While the World Waits exhibition 12-1:30pm on Sunday, June 25 at the gallery as part of the Arts OutWest Regional Gathering and AGM held that day.
While the World Waits exhibition features artists from around the region including:
While the World Waits Exhibition is a touring exhibition.
The work will travel to galleries and venues across Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin LGAs.
The Cowra Regional Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm and on Sunday 10am to 2pm.
While the World Waits will run until Sunday, July 2.
