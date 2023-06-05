Orange Winter Jazz Festival

The weather might be cooling in Orange but things are certainly hotting up for the Winter Jazz Festival on the long weekend in June. A festival ticket for Saturday and Sunday entitles you to catch some forty different acts and individual artists, spanning a wide variety of genres.
Festival Director Amy Curl said last year's inaugural festival was a huge success, showcasing Orange as the perfect location for a destination music festival.
"Stunning bespoke venues within easy walking distance of each other and a jammed-packed program, audience will hear anything from prohibition blues to roots, neo-soul and Afro-beat. Pair exceptional music offerings with Orange's bustling food and wine scene, boutique accommodation and shopping, visitors to the festival will be spoilt for choice," Ms Curl said.
As well as the festival pass tickets there are three individually ticketed shows.
On Friday, June 9,the rustic Canobolas Dance Hall will host an Opening Night Party featuring the legendary West African musician Moussa Diakite and his band Wassado.
The acclaimed guitarist and singer from Mali is a favourite at festivals around the world. The Festival is honoured to him open the festival alongside DJ Ken Dachi who will entertain guests with his global rhythms long into the night.
Orange's renowned dining scene poses exceptional opportunities for food and music events.
This year The Agrestic Grocer, who regularly host popular music night Ruby Tuesday's, and Orange's emerging music venue Birdie Noshery and Drinking Est. will host special dining events to feature two exceptional vocalists in Kenya's Lisa Odour-Noah and Australia's First Lady of jazz, Michelle Nicolle.
Unique festival venues will music staged in two of the city's historic and atmospheric churches (Trinity Anglican and The Uniting) as well as the Orange Regional Conservatorium and the Lord Anson Public House.
For the second year running festival sponsors The Royal will host a free community stage from Friday through Sunday.
With tickets starting at just $35 the festival offers exceptional value and a wide variety of Australian and Central West artists who offer something for everyone.
