Bowling club hosts memorial trophy

By Sharen Hubber
June 2 2023 - 2:42pm
Cowra Bowling and Recreation Club recently hosted the Gwyneth Rice Memorial Trophy with players from Canowindra, Orange Exservices Country Club, Parkes and seven Cowra ladies taking part.

