Bowling club hosts memorial trophy

Cowra Bowling and Recreation Club recently hosted the Gwyneth Rice Memorial Trophy with players from Canowindra, Orange Exservices Country Club, Parkes and seven Cowra ladies taking part.
M Schroder and E Brown went down narrowly in their first round games.
S Morgan, M Nicholls, S Sculthorpe, J Kiernicki and B Parasmo all won through to the second round.
Sonia defeated P Coster from OEXCC to set up a semi final battle with Marlene, who defeated Sue to proceed to the semis.
Marlene won an epic semi final game against Sonia 25 to 24 to make the final.
In the other semi final Jane had a good win over S Wynn from Canowindra to make an all Cowra final.
In the final Marlene came from behind to claim the title in a great exhibition of bowls.
Well done ladies.
Sharen Hubber and Diane Skinner will be contesting the State Champion of Champion Pairs this week at St John's Park in Sydney.
The following week husband and wife, Sharen and Noel Hubber will both be contesting the State Champion of Champions Singles representing both the Cowra mens and Cowra women's bowls.
Let the Eagles soar.
Good luck to you all.
Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
