Emergency Services Levy increase to have a serious impact on Council budget

Cowra Shire Council's budget will be seriously impacted by a last-minute State Government decision to impose an enormous increase in the Emergency Services Levy (ESL) payable by Council, through the scrapping of the ESL subsidy.
Mayor Bill West brought a Mayoral Minute to Council's last meeting calling on, "Councillors to support representations to the NSW Government in response to the highly damaging increase in the Emergency Services Levy (ESL) imposed on all councils without warning for the 2023/24 financial year.
"The ESL is a cost imposed on councils and insurance policy holders to fund the emergency services budget in NSW. The majority is paid as part of insurance premiums, with a further 11.7 per cent funded by councils and 14.6 per cent by the NSW Government. The ESL represents cost shifting at its worse, as it is imposed on councils without any mechanism for councils to recover costs."
The NSW Government recently announced plans to scrap the ESL subsidies which will shift costs back to councils.
In speaking to the Minute, Mayor West said, "the local Government sector is bitterly disappointed and greatly concerned about the impact this will have on budgets."
On behalf of Council he said, "Council fully appreciates, understands and acknowledges the work that emergency services do and fully support them. This is about how it is funded in a fair and equitable way, and the current methodology is not fair and equitable, either to Council or the community as a whole, where this is coming out of our consolidated revenue.
"When you look at the fact that we probably have about a $300,000 increase in revenue from the 3.9 percent rate increase, the State Government's going to suggest we should give them $180,000 through an increase in the Emergency Services Levy.
"I think there's a compelling case to suggest rate pegging is not working and there must be another way of raising much needed revenue for these emergency services."
Cr Nikki Kiss said the decision by the State Government had, "the potential to undermine our (Council's) financial stability, its an unfair and unrealistic burden for our community and the government regulations should be supporting our local economies and this just seems to be depleting it."
Cr Ruth Fagan added, "We have been raising this matter for quite a few years, this isn't the first time this has come to our attention but in the past we have had relief from the official levy that the government has given us.
"We've been asking for years and years and years for the government to actually change the way they fund emergency services.
We've been asking for years and years and years for the government to actually change the way they fund emergency services.- Cr Ruth Fagan
"We've been funding our percentage for quite a long time and every budget, they just come up with a figure and expect us to pay it and it's increased every year for the last 10 years.
"We can't afford it and the Government actually owns these services, directs these services and looks after and manages these services and we are providing the funds without any real comeback, we just don't have a choice and I think that's the big problem.
"We don't have a choice about how much they spend, we don't have an idea of what they spend it on, we have no oversight of this at all.
"It really annoys me that every time it comes up, they just go off and spend whatever they like on whatever machinery they want and, we're expected to up our rates and pay for it and it really is hurting our community."
Cr West in response to a question from Cr Peter Wright said there had been calls for quite some time, for the ESL to be set outside rate pegging, so it becomes a separate cost which is shown on a rate notice as a separate charge for the Emergency Services Levy.
Cr Wright said when Council writes letters it should also be asking, "the government to audit the Insurance Council of Australia, to find out how much levy they collect from insurers, under the fire service levy, because we don't know how much money is in there.
"They never tell us how much money they've got and there could be a bucket of money there, that's been collected from ratepayers, our ratepayers through insurance levies that hasn't been spent, and I don't think that's a good thing."
He went on to say the Rural Fire Service has become the biggest thorn in the side of Council, "because its got very expensive to run."
"We used to put fires out but now our volunteers are asked to help with creating safe burning areas in the off season, half the work they do is to motor vehicle accidents in this Canobolas zone.
"They are often the first people to attend as volunteers a road accident to provide necessary clean-up or marshal or help other emergency services.
"Some volunteers like a full-time job, but others don't and they're heading to a situation where, the way it is at the moment, they are going to start creating a shortage of volunteers.
He said he had been informed at the last zone meeting, "that all volunteers would be issued with a second complete uniform because the Fire Commissioner doesn't want the volunteers turning up on the second day in dirty clothes, so while the first day's clothes are being washed, they'll have clean clothes for the second day to wear because its a PR thing."
"That's a considerable amount of money as they are special clothes and, there's some 2,500 (volunteers) in the Canobolas Zone."
In conclusion Cr Wright said the Government needs to make some pretty serious decisions about who will fund the ESL adding there is a perception Council is a bottomless pit.
Mayor West said "Country Mayors, the JO (Joint Organisation of Council), Local Government NSW are all singing off the same hymn sheet, its going to be a long hard road to get them (NSW Government) to change the ACT, but we need to continue to knock on the door because this conversation is purely about funding.
"It's not about volunteers, not about the management, its about funding and finding a more equitable way of funding the emergency services, without sending local government into a little bit of a black hole in terms of their finances, both in terms of direct costs and depreciation."
The background report for the Mayoral Minute states, "For Cowra Shire Council, the ESL has increased by $145,652 for 2023/24, bringing the total Council contribution to $527,239."
The increase amounts to 47% of the expected $308,910 increase in rate income for 2023/24.
The report goes on to state, "The levy increase for the State's 128 councils in 2023/24 amounts to almost $77 million, with the total cost imposed on the local government sector increasing from $143 million in the current financial year to $219 million next year. This represents a 53.1% increase, completely dwarfing the IPART baseline rate peg of 3.7% for 2023/24, and Council's rate increase of 3.9%.
"Reporting suggests that the increase in costs this year reflects a 73% increase in the State Emergency Service budget and an 18.5% funding increase to Fire and Rescue NSW. The impact of these large increases on councils' finances will be particularly severe in 2023/24 as a result of the NSW Government deciding to scrap the subsidy for council ESL payments.
"For many councils, the unexpected cost hit will absorb almost all of their IPART-approved rate rise for this year and in some cases absorb more than 100%. This is placing local government budgets under enormous pressure as they struggle from the combined impact of the pandemic, extreme weather events, high inflation and wage increases.
"IPART-approved rate rises are intended to compensate for the impacts of inflation and increases in council costs. Instead, the rate increase will have to be largely diverted to the significantly higher ESL payments this year. NSW councils will have no option other than to make cuts to infrastructure and services expenditure.
"The timing of this development is particularly challenging for councils as it comes so late in the local government budgeting cycle, well after IPART's rate determination for the coming financial year.
"All councils strongly support a well-funded emergency services sector and the critical contribution of emergency services workers and volunteers (many of whom are councillors and council staff). However, it is essential that these services be supported through an equitable, transparent and sustainable funding model.
"Local Government NSW has raised the serious concerns of the local government sector with the NSW Government and is seeking the support of councils across NSW in amplifying this advocacy.
"This Mayoral Minute recommends that - 1. Council writes to the Treasurer, the Minister for Emergency Services, the Minister for Local Government and local State Member: a. Expressing Council's strong opposition to the NSW Government's lastminute decision to impose an enormous Emergency Services Levy (ESL) cost increase on councils for 2023/24 by scrapping the ESL subsidy for councils; b. Noting that as a consequence of the unannounced 73% increase in the State Emergency Service budget and an 18% increase in the Fire and Rescue NSW budget, Council's 3.9% rate increase to provide essential community services and infrastructure has been significantly eroded. c. Advising that the Government's decision may lead to a reduction in important local services and/or the cancellation of necessary infrastructure projects; d. Calling on the NSW Government to take immediate action to: i. restore the ESL subsidy in 2023/24 ii. urgently introduce legislation to decouple the ESL from the rate peg to enable councils to recover the full cost iii.develop a fairer, more transparent and financially sustainable method of funding critically important emergency services in consultation with local government.
"2. Council writes to the Chair of the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) advising that Council's forced emergency services contribution is manifestly disproportionate to the 2023/24 rate cap, which has resulted in additional financial stress.
"3. Council writes to the President of LGNSW seeking the Association's ongoing advocacy to bring about a relief in the burden of Councils' emergency services contribution."
The recommendation of the Mayoral Minute was adopted with a suggestion from Cr Judy Smith for Council to also write to the Joint Organisation of Councils to enlist their support.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
