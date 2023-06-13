Cowra Guardian
Emergency Services Levy increase to have a serious impact on Council budget

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
June 13 2023 - 2:03pm
Cowra Shire Council's budget will be seriously impacted by a last-minute State Government decision to impose an enormous increase in the Emergency Services Levy (ESL) payable by Council, through the scrapping of the ESL subsidy.

